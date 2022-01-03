Who is Sophie Grandson?

“Love Island’s” Sophie Gradon informed a pal on Instagram: “If I could leave, I would.” Hours later, she hanged herself after posting that message.

According to an inquest today, the 32-year-old had been fighting depression at the time of her death.

She was unable to be saved despite Aaron Armstrong performing CPR on her for 15 minutes.

Hearings at North Shields Coroner’s Court were told that Gradon had been mourning the recent death of a close friend, Paul Burns when she died in 2009.

She and her friend Sandeep Gill communicated on Instagram before speaking on the phone for nearly an hour on the morning of June 20.

Sophie added that Paul had “been there for so many people and he had stopped her from taking her own life,” and that he had saved her life.

“No more of this for me. My ADD (attention deficit disorder) makes every day a hardship for me, “she revealed to Gill.

“I wouldn’t want to harm my family in any way, but if I could, I’d do it. Honestly, I can’t believe I’m doing this to you. My struggles with the world have gone unnoticed, and no one knows why or how I’ve been doing it.”

Gill’s messages went unanswered after the phone went dead at 2:40 a.m.

At one point during their talk, she began repeating herself, and I became concerned about how she sounded, so I attempted to keep the conversation light and encouraged her to get some sleep.”

An anti-depressant substance known as Sertraline was found in Sophie’s system, along with alcohol and cocaine, at the time of her arrest in 2013, the court heard.

The results of her toxicology testing showed that she had cocaine in her system, with levels three times higher than the legal driving limit.

Five days after her funeral, Armstrong, 25, hanged himself after consuming a similar concoction of cocaine and alcohol, according to testimony given at a separate inquest last month.

Even though they were both at home caring for their parents’ pets the day before she died, Armstrong and Gradon exchanged texts that were “extremely broad and affectionate in tone.”

After failing to reach Gradon again the following day, Armstrong summoned his brother Ryan for assistance, and the two of them drove to her house in the Newcastle suburb of Medburn, where they arrived at around 7 p.m.

To draw Gradon’s attention, they began throwing stones at the bedroom window. When Armstrong looked through the living room window, he discovered that his fiancée had collapsed.

Armstrong began administering CPR when the brothers forced their way through a broken door.

Gradon had been dead for 15 minutes when Ryan called the paramedics, and he kept going after that. According to a coroner in North Shields, England, people who mix alcohol and drugs are 16 times more likely to take their own lives than those who don’t.

According to him, there is no doubt that she would not have behaved in this manner if not for her use of alcohol and cocaine.

According to him, the combination is employed by people who feel it brings a so-called high faster. “What they don’t realize is that it also elicits violent thoughts in their mind. If Sophie’s death is to do anything, it must be widely disseminated.

An autopsy report stated that the cause of death could not be determined, but Mr. Armstrong ruled out any third-party participation.

Before his death, Aaron’s thoughts were “muddled” because of his grief over his daughter and his relief at having found her, he said.

He and his mother, Donna Armstrong, had an “intense and emotional” relationship.

On March 21, the inquest was abruptly postponed until Gradon’s parents could read a new report on her death.

According to a statement made by an official at the time, “Note that Sophie Gradon’s inquest hearing has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. As a result of the lateness of the report, Sophie’s parents have asked for more time to study it.”

According to the Mail Online, sources close to the family stated there was “nothing to back” the suicide idea.

Her parents did not attend the hearing.

As a result of the death of Mike Thalassitis from “Love Island,” Matt Hancock called for reality programs to do more for its contestants once they’ve become famous.