Who is Sophia Hammani?

What Is Sophia Hammani’s Name?

Sophia Hammani, a 22-year-old beautician and businesswoman, is the owner of a beauty salon and an online business.

On a night out with pals, she ran across Amir Khan at the Libertine nightclub in London in May 2018.

According to an interview with The Sun, she said: “I genuinely liked him, and he seemed nice, to be honest.

The boxer then took her to a shisha bar and invited her back to his hotel with him.

Amir Khan Had Sex With Sophia Hammani When?

When Amir’s wife, Faryal Makhdoom, gave birth to their second child Alayna on May 10, 2018, Sophia spent the night with him barely 17 days later.

His Montcalm in Shoreditch, East London, costs £200 a night.

The following morning, she claims he left her £20 to pay for a taxi.

Also, she claims that he called her later that day at 6 p.m. to inquire if she had arrived home safely and to say that he would be in touch after Ramadan.

Sophia was surprised to learn that Amir had a wife and two children, despite her original assumption that he was divorced.

A few years ago, there was a big story about him divorcing his wife, and my mother mentioned it to me.

Seeing that he had a wife made me feel awful,” he says. In my ignorance, I had no idea they were still dating.”

When Faryal spotted Sophia’s phone number on Amir’s, she confronted her.

What a—hole, she muttered in disbelief. He sickens me to death. “I don’t know what to believe.”

Sophia believes they had a “sisterly chat” as the session progressed.

Twitter lambasted the cheating charges as “complete bullshit,” but Amir’s wife responded by unfollowing him on Instagram.

In an interview, Sophia, a 22-year-old woman, claimed that she had spent the night with the sleazy fighter in his hotel room earlier this month.

A startling revelation was made after arriving at her apartment: sportspeople and presumed-divorcee Faryal (26) were still married. In addition, he had just had his second child.

Afterward, the father of two bent over and whispered to Sophia to join him at his hotel.

The Montcalm Hotel in Shoreditch, East London, was their destination for the night.

Then she continued, “Amir walked ahead of me up the stairs to the chamber.

The next thing I know, he’s in his white boxers, and I’m playing some music.

“He continued repeating that my body was insane and that I looked like a model.

“The following day, he had meetings.”

In the end, he left me some money because he realized I didn’t have any means to get back home.

My worry set in later when he’d left £20, and I realized it wouldn’t get me home, which came to £50, as he had stated.

For Amir’s stay on I’m A Celeb, they were reconciled after a brief rift.

Since then, a “lack of communication” has been blamed for all of his marital difficulties.

The way it went public wasn’t great, he remarked. “You want to fix things sometimes.”

“Sometimes, rage takes control.

2017 saw that happen.”

As of 2018, “I hope we’ve both put that behind us because we’re expecting a beautiful baby this year.”

When Faryal and Amir appeared on Good Morning Britain in January, Emma Bond, a model, said that Amir texted her hours later to say he had changed.

As Sophia claimed, Amir has resorted to Twitter to reject her charges.