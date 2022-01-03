The Curse of the Lotto Winnings Britain’s first significant lotto winner who won £18 million was buried in an unknown cemetery after a difficult divorce with a stripper’s love child and a lack of acceptance from the community.

Mukhtar Mohidin’s life was forever changed when he won the UK’s first rollover jackpot while working at a Blackburn manufacturing plant.

His £18 million ambition came to an end even though he died of cancer at 64.

Mukhtar Mohidin had become a household name in November 1994 when he won a then amount in a quarter lottery.

Mr. Mohidin, 42, a manufacturing worker in Preston, Lancashire, alongside his wife and two children, was discovered dead in a Berks field in an open grave after winning the lotto.

As soon as he won, the Muslim community in his area turned their backs on him since he had broken Islamic teachings by partaking in gambling.

Sayeeda’s father and husband left Blackburn and moved to the Home Counties due to arguments about spending and the quality of their lifestyle.

After his divorce in 1998, the multi-millionaire built “Mike,” a wealthy investment banker.

They were taken to the most expensive casinos in London, where they were lavishly pampered with presents and exotic vacations.

His burial, which took place in a local mosque at the end of last month, was quite normal. Unlike other mourners, there will be no limousines or elaborate speeches.

Who would have thought that an imam conducting the ceremony would not be taxed? He was hardly mentioned a few times in the local media.

It has been 23 years since Mukhtar Mohidin won Britain’s first National Lottery multi-millionaire. He won the first rolling jackpot of £17.9 million, a sum previously unimaginable, in November 1994, when the lottery was introduced with tremendous excitement.

While shopping at Tesco with his wife, Sayeeda, and their three small children, he came upon a winning lottery ticket and decided to play.

The unexpected windfall forever changed his life, but not in the manner he imagined.

A giant cheque from Yorkshire Bank put in his bank account quickly transformed him from an admired, industrious family guy to a booze-fueled, womanizing playboy.

He and his family chose to move to the Home Counties when the Muslim community in Blackburn ignored him and his humanitarian endeavors due to Islam’s ban on gambling.

Due to family disputes over inheritance, he divorced quickly, and his marriage ended in divorce.

Because of his downfall, his story has served to warn others about the pitfalls of accumulating wealth to moonbattery on moral and ethical gro; critics of lottery funds pointed out that the lottery winners had compelling tales, which Camelot wanted to publicize.

The dramatic red-top headlines about Mr. Mohidin and his reputed “£18 million Indian takeouts” receded in the late 1990s when the Mohidin family changed their identities. His wife secured a court order to conceal their children from being recognized. They vanished into the background after that.

Today, however, I can reveal the destiny of the first multi-millionaire Lottery winner in Britain. When Mr. Mohidin’s wife filed for divorce in 1998, he used the alias “Mike” and pretended to be a high-powered investment banker.

He wooed the high-class call-girls he employed in London’s most exclusive casinos with gifts and exotic holidays, but he failed miserably.

He had an adolescent kid with one of these £800-per-night escorts called Charlotte Doyle, a gorgeous Anglo-Indian woman who became his mistress.

When I interviewed her this week, I had to notify her about her ex-death. boyfriend’s

Perhaps romantically, she said he rescued her from a life of prostitution by bringing her to a Barratt property in Kingston-upon-Thames, Surrey, and taking her in.

As a reminder that money can’t buy happiness and that we live in an age when that is increasingly the case, he tells his story.

When Mohidin first arrived in the UK in the 1970s, he was a typical East African immigrant.

It wasn’t until he was in his early 40s that his income from the chemical business and renting out a workshop he had acquired was enough to keep him going.

Mohidin seems torn between piety and hedonism in his latter years. A few years back, he was seen in Blackpool, England, with a Thai lady at his side, sleeping in a £35-a-night bed and breakfast. He died in a Berkshire hospital on August 23 at 64. Complications from a urinary tract infection claimed his life.

He died from many ailments, including renal failure and liver cirrhosis, induced by his extensive drinking. A family member informed me, “He died because he had a good life.”

On the other hand, many individuals who knew him disagreed with this assessment. “He might have had an amazing life,” Mr. Lorgat, Mr. Lorgat’s pal who double-crossed him, said.

But according to the author, “he succumbed to temptation and carnal impulses.”

That must be a depressing eulogy for the first Lottery billionaire in British history.