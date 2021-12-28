At St Paul’s boys’ school, George Osborne was a student under Dr. Ken Zetie, head of science and taught physics.

An undercover police sting led to the arrest of a teacher at St. Paul’s for 17 years.

She was accused of arranging a meeting with the 13-year-old girl in her neighborhood.

An investigation has found him guilty of sexually inciting a minor girl to participate in sexual behavior and planning the conduct of a child sex offense.

Zetia resigned after she was detained in February.

Mark Bailey, the school’s headmaster, wrote an email to be former and current students today.

A Slough Magistrates’ Court date has been set for Tuesday, according to a police spokesman.

All students taught by Dr. Zetie have been notified by email by Prof. Bailey today.

The school’s headteacher, Mark Bailey, informed parents and pupils of the development in a letter, adding that the claimed occurrence was unrelated to any school’s children.

During her time at St Paul’s, Zetie served as the director of outreach and academic partnerships and the head of science.

Its alumni include former attorney general Dominic Grieve and journalist John Simpson, both of whom have worked for the BBC.

