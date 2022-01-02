Who is Arben Rexha?

Arben Rexha was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his fiancée, Elidona Demiraj, at Jessop Court.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison after calmly calling the police to notify them that he had just slain his fiancée. When Arben Rexha, 33, stabbed Elidona Demiraj in his Jessop Court flat in January 2016, he stood ready to be detained with his arms outstretched.

In September, he appeared before the Old Bailey and admitted manslaughter with diminished responsibility. On Friday, his sentencing was postponed for a psychiatric evaluation.

Emergency responders located Elidona, who had been repeatedly stabbed in her throat, at the Graham Street apartment complex at 11.50pm. She was declared dead at the scene.

Only three months after arriving in the UK from her native Albania, she was assassinated by Rexha in Islington. In the weeks leading up to the attack, neighbours and acquaintances had heard the conflict between the two intensify.

The day after the stabbing, Tracy Baxter, the girl’s next-door neighbour, told the Gazette: “She was locked out of the apartment only on Saturday afternoon. When she arrived, we offered her a cup of coffee and showed her around our place.

It was about 10.30 p.m. last night when all of a sudden there was nothing but stillness.

Shockingly, I’m speechless.

During the questioning, Rexha acknowledged to killing Elidona, forcefully banging his head on the table. He admitted that he had not acted in self-defense, but claimed that he had been experiencing mental health concerns in the days leading up to the fatal attack..

Detective Paul Considine, who headed the investigation, said: “This was a senseless death of a defenceless young woman who had her whole life ahead of her; she had only recently arrived in the UK in search of a better life.

Her family and friends are in our thoughts during this difficult time.

“Absolute devastation,” judge Richard Marks said of the crime scene.

According to a court hearing, Arben became preoccupied with finding out if his wife had ever had sex when they met and had researched “how to determine when someone is unmarried.”She was also asked repeatedly if she’d had an abortion with a previous boyfriend.

He may have indicated he couldn’t handle it at one point.

At one point, Arben had beaten up his ex-girlfriend, accused her of sleeping with other passengers on a bus, and slid his hand down her trouser leg “just to make sure.”

He indeed collapsed after the fact, but that’s not the point; he operated effectively before the incident.

Even though he had worked as an employment center employee for many years, he had not sought medical attention.”

“He was envious because he thought she was seeing someone else.”

At this point, Mr. Christie said, “Their relationship was becoming increasingly contentious; he had the view that she had betrayed him in some way—the whole context of that is not clear.”

Her death has left a void in her family’s lives that cannot be filled,” the judge said to Arben.

“In my opinion, it was a continuous attack on a young woman of tiny stature.

It was one of the most vicious killings I’ve ever witnessed.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that you had the intent to harm or kill her. Officers were confronted by a scene of utter devastation when they arrived.

“I believe that your intense jealousy and possessiveness is a trait of your personality rather than a symptom of your condition.”

At his release, Judge Marks granted Rexha an additional five years of probation.

The family of Elida granted Rexha custody of Elidona in a joint written declaration that was read out in court.

As soon as we said our goodbyes, she returned to us dead. The killing of our daughter at his hands has left us devastated.

“Be certain that our grief is as raw as it was when we learned of her passing.”

It took him three months to keep his hands off of her, not allowing her to socialize.

“She was the epitome of good taste and good manners. Everybody at school, as a student, and in her professional life, respected her.