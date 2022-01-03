Who are Keelan Groves?

The parents of a 15-year-old student who was found hanging in his bedroom after a dispute over using his cell phone at night were shocked to discover the body.

A teenager was found hanging in his bedroom in London after arguing with his parents about using his phone at night, the Telegraph reports.

An inquest heard that Keelan Groves, 15, and his younger brother were advised to leave their electronic devices downstairs when they went to bed.

Keelan, an aspiring drummer in a rock band, was late taking the phone downstairs one evening last May. Julie tried to take the phone away from him when he disagreed with his parents the next day.

However, he reclaimed it from her and brought it to school, where the head of the year confiscated it and locked it away in a safe.

A few days later, on May 18, Keelan returned to the family’s semi-detached home in Fleetwood, Lancashire, where he apologized to his mother and was found hanging. In Blackpool Victoria Hospital, he was admitted but died two days later in Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Coroner Richard Taylor ruled that his parents were not to blame their son’s death since they had reasonably punished him.

He told Keelan’s father, Darren: ‘There is nothing that I have heard or read that suggests either you or your wife should regret oneself in any way’ after recording a judgment of death by hanging. Many parents in this situation would use this as fair punishment.

The apology was accepted since it appears that Keelan admitted his mistake and apologized to his mother.

His school supported this penalty and was meant to last only a short time.’ He was confident that the school would return his phone to him the following day. ‘What if?’ is a common question raised by worried parents.

‘I believe you would have seen nothing wrong with your sentence if you had been placed in the same situation as me.’

‘I think Keelan acted on an impulse,’ says the detective. It wasn’t well-thought-out or carefully orchestrated.

What he did was ultimately out of character for him.’ During the inquiry, it was revealed that Keelan, a student at Fleetwood High School in Year 10, loved music and performed regularly with a local rock band as a drummer.

A statement from Mr. Groves before the inquiry stated: ‘We had an arrangement that mobile devices on school evenings come downstairs to be charged, so kids don’t play on them all night. Those terms of the agreement have been in place without incident for several years.

As soon as his mother texted him to tell him it was time to bring the phone downstairs, Keelan would do just that.

In my opinion, he should not have taken his own life.’ I left his room earlier, and he appeared to be in good spirits.’