What’s the Difference Between Online and Live Casino?

Most online casinos hold both virtual and live games. Virtual casino games are the video versions, usually working with the RNG chip. On the other hand, live games are hosted by actual dealers and couplers. They occur in real-time and provide some additional options and, as a result, a diverse experience.

As different as they are, both of these two casino games types offer diverse benefits. Some players prefer video game versions that seem easier to understand and play. The other gamblers appreciate the brick-and-mortar casino atmosphere of live games. But both game types have advantages and drawbacks. Thus, it all comes down to your personal preferences and expectations.

Online Casino Games Are More Diverse

Generally, virtual casino games are more diverse in terms of genre. From video slots to table games, they come in various shapes and forms. That said, it comes as no surprise the majority of games available at online casinos are virtual ones.

On the other hand, a decent gambling platform has around 100 live games, mainly poker, blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. Sometimes, you may find live specialty games, like bingo and keno, or show games, such as Dream Catcher. Nonetheless, compared to video games, live ones are much less diverse.

Live Games Provide an Authentic Experience

Despite being more diverse, video casino games can be pretty plain. They don’t deliver an experience similar to the one you can get at a land-based casino. Live games, on the other hand, take you to the real casino or studio and, as a result, make you feel like you’re sitting at a real blackjack or roulette table. Therefore, live dealer games appear more realistic compared to video ones.

Casinos Offer More Bonuses for Virtual Games

The availability of bonuses is one of the most significant benefits of online gambling. Thanks to them, online casinos manage to attract new players to the platform. You can look at promo offers as a form of a marketing strategy. However, decent online casinos provide bonuses under fair terms. Thus, there’s no reason why not to claim them.

Most casino bonuses are available for virtual games, primarily slots. Even though many venues provide special promo offers for live dealer games, you’ll have an easier time finding a free spins deal for a specific slot.

In addition, bonuses typically come with the wagering requirement. To complete it, players should play games that contribute to it. In many cases, live games don’t count toward the wagering requirement at all.

Live Games Are Slower

As previously mentioned, live games aren’t as diverse as video ones. However, you’ll still find plenty of live baccarat, poker, blackjack, and roulette variations. Accordingly, you can choose between games that are played at a different speed. This is highly convenient for players who are less experienced.

For instance, video blackjack games can be very fast. As a result, gamblers can easily get carried away and lose track. When playing fast-paced games, you can drop from $500 to a $100 in an instant. Thus, more risks are involved.

On the other hand, live games are typically slower. On top of that, you can find a live blackjack game that’s explicitly slow-paced. Of course, more experienced players can choose a game such as Speed Blackjack, which is pretty fast. However, since they are all hosted by actual dealers and couplers, live games are easier to follow.

Are Live Games Mobile-Friendly?

Despite their differences, live and virtual casino games have several things in common. If developed by a quality provider, such as Evolution Gaming, they work just as well on mobile devices as they do on computers. The same goes for first-class video casino games powered by Microgaming, Netent, etc.

Thus, you can try out this up-to-date option by downloading a casino application or choosing a mobile-responsive platform. That way, you can gain additional benefits. For instance, you’ll be able to play games regardless of the time and place.

However, note that casino games feel different on mobile devices than on a PC. Therefore, mobile gambling isn’t everybody’s cup of tea. On the other hand, you’ll never know if you don’t try.

Which is Safer, Video or Live Casino Games?

In most cases, video casino games are RNG-based. Thus, they work with the help of a chip that ensures random outcomes. In contrast, live games don’t use RNG. The dealers and couplers are in control of the game.

However, that doesn’t mean they can affect the outcome in any way. Live games are monitored and tracked by a third party. The machines used during the game were previously tested. What’s more, dealers and couplers need to play by specified rules. Therefore, they can’t do whatever they want.

After all, players can see them clearly and follow their moves. The fact that the game is occurring online doesn’t affect anything. You’ll be able to follow dealers and couplers just like at a land-based casino.

Nevertheless, both video and live games can be rigged. Thus, if you care about the security of your data and money online, you should stick with licensed and legitimate games and venues.

Choosing Between Video and Live Casino Games

Video casino games may be a better choice for players who enjoy exploring diverse genres and types. On the other hand, live games are ideal for old-school gamblers who believe that nothing can replace the brick-and-mortar casino.

However, there’s no need to choose between the two. You can pick a suitable online casino that holds both. As a result, you’ll get to enjoy the best of both worlds and explore all the possibilities of online gambling.