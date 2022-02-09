What is Intel Evo? What You Need To Know

Are you tired of your laptop not loading your web pages? Does it take several seconds for it to wake up after you turn it on? Does the battery die after a short period of use?

It might be time for you to upgrade to an Intel Evo laptop? What is Intel Evo? It’s a newer platform that promises the ultimate in user experience.

Computer manufacturers have to meet strict standards to become part of the Evo family. Only a handful of companies have made the cut.

What to learn more about what this technology can do? Check out this guide to learn the ins and outs of the Evo platform.

What Is Intel Evo?

When many people see the word Intel, their mind goes to CPUs and computer chips. Evo is neither of these things. It’s an entirely new platform that sprung from an earlier Intel project called Athena.

Like with the Athena project, computer manufactures have to meet certain criteria to wear the Evo badge.

Key Features

Those who buy an Intel Evo laptop can enjoy a bunch of great features that are unique to the platform. The specs are out of this world, and when it comes to battery power, you’ll have plenty to work with.

You’ll never have problems connecting to the internet, the computer is fast to wake up, and you won’t have to suffer through another pixilated zoom call. That’s only the tip of the ice burg.

Superior Battery Performance

The main reason why people invest in the best laptop they can get their hands on is for the portability factor. Having a laptop gives you the power to work on your couch or at your favorite coffee shop. That is until it comes time to start searching around for an outlet.

You can’t always guarantee that you’ll have access to one, so you need a computer that can last for a while on a full charge. Intel requires all Evo laptops to have over 9 hours of battery power, and that’s not all.

The computer must also be able to regain at least 4 hours of battery life after only being plugged in for half an hour.

Always Ready for Action

Most people don’t shut their computer down all the way when they’re done with it. They close the lid and set it off to the side until they need it again. With how slow some laptops wake from sleep, however, you might as well have turned them off completely.

Evo laptops are always at the ready. As soon as you open the lid to the computer, it’s booting up. The entire wake-up process only takes about a second.

Fast Wireless Connection

Wi-fi 6 is the newest network protocol. It boasts high internet speeds that will give you a smooth, uninterrupted connection every time. The problem is not all devices are compatible with this new protocol yet.

Many laptops and tablets are still working off of wi-fi 5 or 4. If you’ve already made the upgrade to 6, you’ll be happy to know that Evo computers do support it.

It will send your data over the air in a matter of seconds. If you haven’t upgraded your home or office to the new network, that’s okay too. Your Intel Evo will still work with Wi-fi 5 and 4.

Top-Notch Video and Audio

During the age of technology, one thing is true. You’re going to need good audio and video quality. The last thing you want is to try to suffer through grainy Zoom calls.

While a good screen resolution isn’t a requirement for the Intel Evo badge, it’s sort of an unspoken rule that manufacturers should at least shoot for 1080p. The same goes for the microphone and speakers. You should be able to have a quality conference call without the need for a headset to make things more bearable.

As far as the video quality goes, most Evo webcams have 720p HD. It’s more than enough for you to appear nice and clear on your co-worker’s computer screens.

Fast Wired Connections

There may be times when you want to cast an image to another screen using your laptop’s HDMI port, or maybe you want to move a file to an external hard drive.

Evo laptop computers can make both these things happen in a flash. All the USB ports on these machines are required to use Thunderbolt ports. These ports can transfer data in half the time that a regular one can.

The fast wired connection doesn’t stop at your USB ports. The laptop charger itself must also be supported by Thunderbolt!

Lightweight Design

The first Intel platform worked on Ultrabooks, and the trend continues to push on. The platform requires all their laptops to be super lightweight and thin.

It’s perfect for business professionals and students who carry their computers around with them all the time. It’s important to keep in mind that thin doesn’t mean poorly made.

The hinges are nice and sturdy. The outside of the computer is made with premium materials such as aluminum, carbon fiber, and magnesium. No matter how rough you are on your electronics, you’ll be hard-pressed to break one of these computers.

Fast Processor

The key thing that sets Evo’s apart from other laptops is the processor. All of them come with an 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core i7 or i5. They provide over double the speed as other CPUs.

If you enjoy watching videos on the internet, they’ll load in a flash. Want to do some basic online gaming? The Tiger Lake Core will load your favorites without you experiencing the slightest bit of lag.

Graphics

We will admit that some gaming laptops have better graphics cards than Evo computers. They can render AAA games without breaking a sweat.

That doesn’t mean the graphics cards in the Evo’s are lacking anything. They can still handle your basic indie titles. You may be able to go up a tier further than that if you turn your game settings down.

The graphics cards in the Intel laptops will be able to handle photo manipulation and video editing pretty smoothly.

Touchscreen

All Evo laptops come with a touchscreen and a stylus. While touchscreens are a silly gimmick to some, to artists, they are a helpful tool.

On top of having the touchscreen, you’ll have access to hardware that can handle your photo manipulation software. It’s a dream come true.

RAM

When you’re shopping around for a computer, you shouldn’t settle for anything that has less than 4GB of RAM. It’s the brain of your computer. If you’re only working with 2GB of it, none of your applications will work.

Most Evo laptops have 8GB or more. The extra GBs will cost you, but it’s more than worth it.

What Are Your Laptop Options?

With all the strict conditions that manufacturers have to meet to become an Intel Evo laptop, you would think that they would be hard to find. That can’t be further from the truth.

Some of the best manufacturers in the world have made the cut. You’ll have your pick between Lenovo, HP, Asus, Dell, and Acer.

Are There Any Drawbacks?

We’ve talked a lot about how great Evo laptops are, but they don’t come without their drawbacks too. The main one is the cost. All that advanced tech is going to cost you a pretty penny.

Most of them start at almost 1,000 dollars. If you want an Evo laptop, you’re stuck with the Windows operating system. Apple and Chromebooks are a no-go, meaning even though you have manufacturers to choose from, you’re still limited.

There are also laptops out there with better specs that don’t count as an Evo due to the size. For example, most gaming laptops have powerful hardware that allows them to do it all, but they’re bulky.

If you’re not buying your laptop for the portability factor, you may find that you would be better off paying for a gaming computer. They’re about the same price as an Evo.

Are You Prepared for the Next Big Thing?

What is Intel Evo? As you can see, it’s the next biggest advancement in technology. Evo laptops pack insane hardware and have a gorgeous display.

They’re thin and lightweight but are built to last. They even have a touch screen that is great for the artists out there. Trust us, after using one of these computers, you won’t want to go back to a regular laptop.

For more information on Intel and other laptop buying tips, visit the Tech section of our blog.