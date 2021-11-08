Use Gmail On Apple Watch: What You Need To Know

Apple Watch is a tremendous wrist-worn device. It allows you to send and receive messages, make phone calls, view maps, and play music. Despite its many advantages, the Gmail apple watch lacks the l app. However, there are ways to get Gmail on your Apple Watch. Gmail is now a widely used communication tool by businesses worldwide. Now you can check your emails by raising your wrist.

GMAIL APPLE WATCH: HOW TO USE IT?

You must have the Gmail app on your iPhone to utilize Gmail on your Apple Watch. Your Gmail account should be active.

When your iPhone and Apple Watch are both connected, open the My Watch app on your iPhone. Select Notifications from the Notifications menu. You’ll see a list of all the apps you’ve downloaded to your iPhone. Select the Gmail app from the App Store. Enable notifications by clicking the Allow Notifications toggle in the settings. Any time you open your Gmail app after that, you’ll see an alert on your watch when you get a new email. The Apple Watch software does not allow you to read or respond to emails from your wrist.

GMAIL NOTIFICATIONS ON APPLE WATCH: HOW TO GET THEM?

Installing the Gmail app on your associated iPhone is required to get alerts from Gmail on your Apple Watch. You will only get alerts on your Apple Watch if you use this approach. You are unable to view or respond to the emails.

Step 1: Open the Watch app on your linked iPhone and start watching.

Step 2: In the My Watch area, choose the Notifications option from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: The iPhone will display a list of the programs that have been downloaded and installed. Select the Gmail application from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Enable notifications by pressing the notification toggle button.

Step 5: you will begin to get Gmail alerts on your Apple Watch.

UTILIZE WRISTMAIL WITH GMAIL

WristMail for Gmail is a paid piece of software that makes it easier to read, analyze, and react to your Gmail messages on the go. It is not suggested, however, to integrate your Gmail account with any third-party application software. Furthermore, you will be required to spend $2.99 to get this application.

If you decide to use the WristMail app, we will not be held liable for any privacy or security issues that may arise due to your choice to use this software. You can read and answer your emails using the Wristmail for Gmail app on your Apple Watch if you have a Google account linked to your watch.

FINAL VERDICT

If you want to use Gmail on your wrist, third-party programs will be required. The Wrist does not directly support Gmail; therefore, you will have to use them. We don’t recommend using them due to the unique privacy dangers they provide… We’ll let you know as soon as Apple adds official Gmail compatibility for watchOS if and when it happens.