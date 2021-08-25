Understanding Online Casino Reviews 101

Online casino reviews feature numerous crucial information relevant for choosing the right casino operator. Here’s how to interpret them.

Deciphering Online Casino Reviews: How To Understand Them & Why They’re So Valuable

The number of online casino platforms is nearly immeasurable, thanks to the popularity of this global activity. The reason for such widespread fame ranges from mere entertainment to the possibility of winning a life-changing jackpot. However, since so many platforms are available, the problem of selecting one or more that fit your needs becomes vital. Online casino reviews can help solve this problem effectively.

Rushing into the decision of where to gamble online can cause numerous problems down the line. Casino reviews help you understand what each operator is about before you register an account and deposit funds. Indeed, firsthand experience is critical, but why must it be your own? These reviews allow you to understand what other players have gone through, but they also feature other benefits. Here’s how to understand and use them to your advantage.

Online Casino Reviews Decoded

The most challenging aspect of reading such reviews is telling the difference between genuine and fake ones. Since online gambling is a multi-billion-dollar industry and online casinos thrive by attracting new players, “weaponizing” these reviews is understandable.

However, there are several ways to tell a genuinely unbiased review from a fake one. (visiting a reputable source like askkissy is one of them). These methods include observing several factors in each review. Among these factors are:

Reputability/Licensing

Game details

Cross-platform compatibility

Customer service

Payment gateways

Security features

Promotional offering.

Reputability/Licensing

If there was ever a reliable indication of a personally untested service or product, reputation was it. Word of mouth can be unusually potent, and though this maxim is more accurately put together as “word of internet” nowadays, it holds equal power.

Gambling is risky and relies on luck, but reading reviews with mostly negative comments and experiences is a sure sign. Such operators are doing something wrong or unethical, and you should avoid them.

Additionally, encountering a casino operator without a displayed operating license is also a red flag. Casinos must adhere to stringent operational criteria issued under the licensing authority, such as the UKGC, MGA, and others. Previous players’ experiences and licensing badges are among the main criteria you should look for when first examining online casino reviews. The absence of these aspects means you should pass up the casino in question.

Game Details

The game library is another factor that simultaneously represents an advantage of online casinos over their brick-and-mortar counterparts. Online operators usually offer a more extensive gaming selection, which is player-favorable. However, different online operators provide various casino games because they work with different developers.

Observing the casino’s gaming portfolio for titles you particularly like is a benefit of reading casino reviews. Checking the gaming selection for your favorite games is an excellent indicator of a casino’s quality. Additionally, if you see a particular game is available in a casino review and don’t find the game when you visit the casino site, you’re looking at a lousy review.

Cross-Platform Compatibility

A convenient reason to spend time browsing different online casino reviews is learning about accessibility. In other words, some online casinos aren’t entirely mobile-friendly as they’d like players to believe. Reading reviews to find this information can save time and effort.

If you’re looking at a specific casino site from your laptop and come across a nice-looking review, check the mobile-friendliness section. This category should let you know whether you’ll be able to play casino games using your smartphone.

Similarly, if you own an Android device, explore iOS platform compatibility if you change your device in the future. Lastly, you can also read the review to see what people think about the casino’s in-browser gaming experience if the operator doesn’t have a downloadable app.

Customer Service

Online gambling is entertaining until a problem arises, and it will. No matter how excellent an online casino is, an issue will occur at some point. When it does, the customer service department comes into play to resolve the matter and ensure the player continues depositing.

Online casino reviews also shine a light on this online gambling aspect. We recommend checking the comments about available contact channels and average response time. A helpful customer service department is of no use if it takes forever to reply to an email or Live Chat message, right?

Payment Gateways

Payments are amog the vital considerations for every online casino enthusiast, whether they’re new or have experience. If you notice a lack of standard payment options like MasterCard or Visa, there is a reason to feel concerned. Additionally, you have every reason to avoid a casino site that only offers Payoneer or PayPal deposit options.

On the other hand, cryptocurrencies are among the safest and most popular payment options nowadays. If you’re looking for a no-risk way to enjoy online casino games, we recommend BitCoin or any other cryptocurrency. Blockchain technology also offers increased privacy and makes it impossible to track transactions, which provides anonymity and security.

Security Features

Depositing to and withdrawing funds from your casino account requires you to link your bank or online wallet account with the casino. This action inherently carries risk, not to mention that cyber-security, in general, is risky enough as it is. Hacker attacks and ransomware are real threats, which makes casino security vital.

Independent online casino reviews should always include unbiased information about a casino’s security protocols. Your safest option is to avoid online casinos that do not incorporate encryption protocols. Again, blockchain technology also provides increased security in addition to anonymity. We recommend considering Bitcoin-friendly casinos as a result.

Promotional Offering

Online casinos incorporate different bonuses and rewards to attract new players and retain existing ones. The welcome package is among the most impressive casino promotions, but nothing in life comes free. Most casino offers feature wagering requirements and other terms and conditions that make it difficult to cash out winnings.

Truly independent online casino reviews must include these terms and conditions. This information is vital and among the most critical concerns when it comes to players. If you encounter a review that speaks highly about a casino’s promotions and benefits but fails to mention the drawbacks, we advise neglecting that operator.