The Web Hosting Industry’s Future – Statistics, Predictions, and Trends

It isn’t easy for you to stay up-to-date with the latest developments in the world of website hosting! In the end, there are a lot of moving parts. Innovations, technological developments, and unique events in the real world like the COVID-19 pandemic are just a few examples of the elements at work.

Calculating the size and expansion of the web hosting industry which includes hosted hosting shared, VPS hosting and dedicated servers is virtually impossible due to a variety of reasons, there is a myriad of online tools to choose from.

You’ve landed on the right site if you’re not able to decide which one is the most reliable and reliable.

General Web Hosting Industry Statistics

What year did the Web hosting industry begin? Which hostnames are registered with the Internet?

The initial beginnings of the web hosting industry were not huge. It started in 1969, with just four hosts. In the subsequent fifty years, this industry increased to 126 million hosts as well as 30 million domains as well as 28.2 million sites.

More than 1.21 billion hostnames have been registered on the internet in 2021. However, there are a few websites are in operation. In reality, only 200.8 million 1.21 billion hostnames registered on the internet are active and online. Just 15.5 percent of hosted hostnames registered are actually active.

The market for global web hosting is growing. It was estimated at $56.7 billion in the year 2019. According to forecasts, the market will grow at a compound annual of (CAGR) in the range of 15.5 percent between 2020 and 2027.

The business market for web hosting is predicted to grow to $171.4 billion in 2027. In the same way, the forecast predicts that the market will increase at a CAGR of 15.5 percent from 2020 until 2027.

Top 5 Hosting Trends for 2022/2023

Let’s examine the latest trends in web hosting along with how it is responding to the issues that threaten its market share.

Trend #1: Green Web Hosting

The CO2 emissions that are generated annually by the Internet equal 31 million cars traveling across the globe at once. What is the reason for this?

In addition to the web developers that manage the servers in general All of the equipment gets its fair share of attention and, in some cases, more.

Much like the electronic devices that we use, like tablets, phones, and computers,

These devices tend to become hot when they are used for a long time.

Thankfully, web hosting firms are starting to invest in carbon offset programs. Green web hosting is the practice of hosting providers actively participating in environmentally friendly projects that reduce negative environmental impact, achieved through the acquisition of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) as well carbon offset certifications (VER).

Trend #2: Multi-Cloud Hosting

The emergence of new technologies that can help teams to collaborate, organizational resilience, Massive management of data like the multi-cloud cloud can help companies limit the negative effects of COVID-19 and gear to the changing times.

The relatively modern cloud-based hosting strategy is based on the sharing of cloud assets, like software and documents, between several cloud-based environments.

A business that follows this model makes use of multiple platforms to manage. It also frees the company from dependence on one cloud provider by partnering with several service providers. The company is able to select the best-of-breed services from each cloud provider by using this setup.

Trend #3: HTTPS as The Standard

In the year 2018, Google Chrome labeled “non-secure” to non-HTTPS sites and encouraged websites to comply with this standard, offering an increase in ranking.

As a result, 97 out of 100 websites will have migrated to HTTPS (Google 2021) by the beginning of 2021. In the process, offering free HTTPS is now the most common practice for web hosting companies. Inability to switch to HTTPS could significantly affect site rankings and can be expensive for web-based companies.

There are many benefits of implementing HTTPS. It enhances a website’s search index, increases the trust of customers, and, most importantly, protects sensitive information. It is essential uses HTTPS is essential for the security of websites as it ensures that any data collected by a website is safe and is not accessible to the majority of Internet hackers to get.

Trend #4: Security Protocols

Recent years have seen a number of security breaches and cybersecurity disasters have forced hosting companies to enhance security. In the end, ensuring the protection of privacy of their customers is more essential than it has ever been in the web hosting companies.

A robust web hosting solution should include additional features to safeguard clients’ private data. Security protocols for hosting, like CMS vulnerabilities compliance tests and the standard SSL certification and secure data storage are becoming more widespread.

Domain privacy is a different option than a website host could offer. A majority of web hosting providers offer the option as an add-on.

Trend #5: Fewer Data Centers

A smaller number of companies are building their own data centers nowadays. There are a variety of factors that contribute to this decrease. But, the primary factor is the transition to cloud computing.

The cloud is taking away certain functions of the data center and is among the factors that contribute to the declining number of data centers.

With the increasing number of businesses using cloud services infrastructures to set in place data centers are not needed.

The Final Verdict – The Future of Web Hosting

There are many new opportunities in the world of web hosting, however,

You need to be aware of where factors such as the environment cloud and privacy policies are in relation to web hosting.

It is clear that the web hosting industry is left with no alternative but to grow, but only when it continues to grow and adjust to the ever-changing digital marketplace.

Access to online movies as well as the growth in mobile-based browsing as well as applications including digital marketing apps have all stretched the boundaries that Webhosting could provide to those who build websites. If you’re looking to be noticed in your industry, these are the key trends you should be considering as you design your business plan!