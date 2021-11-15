The Google Calendar-Apple Calendar Synchronization

Almost everybody in the globe has a Google account and utilizes it. Occasionally, Google releases functionality for iPhones before such functions are made available to Android users. However, Gmail and Google Calendar apple watch continues to be a source of annoyance for Apple customers.

It’s time to say goodbye to the days when you had to keep track of your calendar activities by hand. There are many ways to keep track of everything in your life digitally, thanks to phones, laptops, and the internet.

Both Google’s and google calendar apple watch systems are popular alternatives. This is the most crucial element if you’re already a member of the iOS or Android ecosystem.

But if you wish to switch, the procedure is relatively straightforward. To sync google calendar apple watch, there are a few options.

Synchronization Google Calendar

Your Google account will be required before you can access any Google Calendar entries on an iOS device. Follow these instructions on your choice iOS device:

Take a look at the settings.

Choose Passwords & Accounts from the drop-down menu.

To add a Google account, go to Account > Add Account.

Tap Next after entering your Google account’s e-mail address.

To proceed, type in your password and then press Next.

As a Google user, you’ll need to authenticate yourself using the Google or Gmail app if you’ve enabled two-factor authentication on your account. SMS or email may also be used for this purpose.

Once you’ve signed in, you’ll need to configure your device’s synchronization options.

Click the Settings

Then click on Passwords & Accounts.

Select the account you recently added from the drop-down menu.

Turn on the Calendars option.

Your Calendar App events will display in the Mac Calendar program when this is done. A few more variables can also be tweaked, so the fun doesn’t end there!

You may choose which calendars you want to sync with your iPhone or iPad. As a guide, these are the necessary steps:

Open the Calendar app.

At the side of the display, tap the Calendars icon.

Choose which calendars you wish to sync with your iOS device by going through and selecting (or de-selecting) each one.

The Google Calendar Sync For Apple

As a result, syncing Apple services with other providers isn’t a cinch. You will need a few additional steps to sync your Google Calendar with your Apple Calendar, but this is a deliberate design decision. Ensure that you are using the correct iCloud account before you begin.

When the iCloud account has been authenticated, follow these instructions:

Log in to iCloud.com on a computer and access your files.

To access the calendar, click the appropriate button.

Choose the Share Calendar option at the bottom of the left pane.

Select the Public Calendar option in the pop-up window.

Cope with the URL that shows when you share.

Paste that copied URL into a new browser window, but don’t press enter just yet.

Change “webcal” to “HTTP” in the URL bar.

Enter by pressing the Enter key.

As soon as the webcal file is saved to your browser, the file name will appear a little weird. After the file has been downloaded, ignore this warning and go on with the operation.

Open the place where the file was saved once it has been downloaded. Save the file by renaming it and adding the ice extension.

Use your web browser to access Google Calendar.

Do this by using your Google account.

Right-click on “Other Calendars” in the left pane and choose “Add.”

Select Calendar Import

Locate the ICS file that you saved earlier and open it.

Import may be done by clicking the Import button.

As soon as your Apple Calendar items have been synced, they will appear in Google Calendar. Apple Calendar services will no longer sync if you use them in the future, so you’ll have to restart the procedure.

Final Verdict

Keeping your calendars in sync and current may be a time-consuming and aggravating task. However, if you wish to leave the Google world, there are many choices and alternatives.

Any problems you encounter when attempting to sync your calendars should be reported. Please let us know if we missed any additional calendar apps that you use.