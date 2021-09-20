The BioEnergy Patch™: A unique solution to burn your fat quickly and safely!

During the pandemic, the issue of obesity became even more evident. Young people died or were in serious condition. And it’s not by chance: excess fat generates a range of constant inflammatory processes. So the defense system gets so busy with it that fighting other health problems can be quite difficult.

According to statistics, more than half of Americans are overweight and about 20% of the population is obese. These are numbers that generate concern and a serious health problem.

What is obesity?

Obesity is a disease whose main characteristic is excess body fat. It, by itself, can generate a series of health problems and leaves the body more vulnerable to develop other problems, such as high blood pressure and diabetes. Obesity is diagnosed when a person has a BMI (Body Mass Index) greater than 30.

What are the main causes?

There are several causes for obesity. Some are controllable. Others don’t. For example, people with Cushing’s Syndrome are more likely to become obese. Other causes for the problem are sedentary lifestyle and maintenance of a bad diet, full of carbohydrates and fats, which are bad for your health.

There are also associated risk factors. For example, obesity is also linked to a genetic cause, but this does not mean that it is something that determines whether a person is obese. It just means that it will be harder for her to keep the weight off compared to other people.

The use of some medications, such as antidepressants, can also help the body accumulate fat. People with sleep problems tend to eat more and, most of the time, they are not healthy foods.

How is the diagnosis made?

The doctor, especially the endocrinologist, nutritionist or nutritionist can diagnose obesity. To do this, simply calculate the BMI, based on the patient’s height and weight. If the BMI is greater than 30, the patient is diagnosed with the disease.

For this, other tests are also performed, such as cholesterol – total and fractions – blood tests to analyze if there are hormonal problems involved and fasting blood glucose. In fact, these tests help to establish the current condition of the patient, in order to initiate the best treatment and understand the cause of the problem.

How is obesity treated?

Changes in diet and physical exercise are essential for recovery. As these are usually the causes, eliminating them, it is possible to have a positive result. In more severe cases or where the patient has movement limitations (which is not uncommon), surgical intervention may be necessary. Here comes, for example, bariatric surgery – already well known. The physician will choose the best technique to be used, according to the patient’s need and state of health. Preventing obesity is not difficult. The main idea is to spend more calories than consume. A change in diet is critical, especially increasing your intake of healthy protein and fat and reducing your intake of carbohydrates.

But…

So many people have tried in some way to lose weight and have not been successful! Many of them even report that they did it for a while, but not as definitely as they expected. Nobody likes to fail, that’s a fact! When we fail in something that practically only depends on us, the feeling of frustration seems to be even greater. We know that we are largely responsible for that unwanted result, it really bothers us a lot.

Each person reacts in a way with the feeling of frustration. People who were on restrictive diets tend to take this frustration out on their food (one of the big reasons why restrictive diets don’t work, but that’s talk for another day). We failed on the diet and started eating even worse because of a whirlwind of bad feelings that surround us right now! Have you seen this movie? You know the ending, right?

The problem lies in consuming excess carbohydrates, conditioning our bodies to burn carbohydrates (for energy) instead of fat. Thus, our fat content tends to remain the same, even increasing as we age. If you are one of those who are frustrated with this situation, you should focus on burning fat and we recommend a unique method for that, the BioEnergy Patch™.

What is the BioEnergy Patch™?

This is a bio-frequency patch specifically designed to provide an instant yet safe fat burning solution. The patches are activated by the body’s natural heat and as a result, revolutionary waves in each patch work in tandem with the body’s natural heat and vibrations. They will target the area where you want the fat to be removed. This patch can work quickly and effectively, burning fat from many areas of your body quickly.

The fat burning method with the BBR bio-frequency patch is a kind of revolutionary step. Broadly speaking, its users are able to burn 1 pound of fat every day.

Why these patches?

– They can burn fat very quickly.

– They burn your excess fat stores for energy, not carbs!

– They can increase your energy (up to 225% more).

Made of polyvinyl material

This is a patch made of polyvinyl material embedded with carbon. This patch works by storing and transferring frequencies in the form of sub-harmonic signals. To attach it, an FDA-skin-approved adhesive is used. The adhesive is made by 3M Company to prevent bacterial growth on the surface of the skin covered by the patch. The recommended maximum duration of use is 3 days. Thus for a period of a month, it takes 10 patches.

There are three easy steps to apply the patch:

– Peel off the patch.

– Glue the patch on your left shoulder.

– After 3 days replace with a new one.

With just one patch, you can get the following benefits:

Lose weight fast. Burning fat in areas that store “stubborn fat.” You can burn fat without having to worry about a strict diet and strenuous exercise. Maintain muscle mass. Brain health is better than ever.

