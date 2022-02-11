The Best Wedding Day Tips You Probably Haven’t Thought Of

When it comes to your wedding day, a lot of people are so caught up with the organizational issues that they completely forget to enjoy themselves. In reality, this shouldn’t be unlike taking a test – you earn your grade weeks in advance (by studying) on the day of the test, you just go to get your grade. The same thing can be said about your wedding day. The organizational issues need to be resolved prior to the day of the wedding.

Still, what about people who just can’t relax and enjoy to their fullest (because of all the pent-up tension). Well, there are a couple of things they can do to relax, vent, and have an easier time getting into the role. Here are a couple of wedding day tips you probably haven’t thought of.

Remember to eat and drink something

With everything going on at once, you might skip a meal or a drink here and there. This is especially true for those who worked hard to get into their dress/suit and are also scared of the idea of having to go to the bathroom fully dressed. However, remember that it’s going to be a long day and you need to stay sated and hydrated.

Moreover, you don’t want to have a dry mouth during your first kiss.

On top of it all, chances are that you’ll take a sip of an alcoholic beverage here and there. In this scenario, the dehydration process will be even quicker and you’ll have to even it out. Also, if you skip a meal, you’ll get tipsy a lot easier. This is probably the last thing you need on your wedding day. Not only will it make an incident more likely, but it will also dull your senses and make you skip out on some of the best sensations that your wedding has to offer.

Also, since your sleeping schedule might be a bit messed up prior to your big day, remember that coffee is your friend.

Think about the recording

There are a couple of things you want to do in order to get a better result for your wedding recording. First of all, you don’t want to have everyone hold their phones out during the ceremony. Those interested will get a copy of the recording. What you want is for everyone to be focused on the event. Make sure to convey this message to your guests in advance.

Second, the photo of your first kiss is probably the most important that will be taken that day. It might be a good idea to tell the officiant to move out of the frame when the picture is about to be taken. It’s not that they bother anyone or ruin the picture. It’s simply the fact that they take a central position in the photo, which might end up looking… well, a bit awkward. This awkwardness is something that you can avoid quite effortlessly.

Expect the unplanned

Keep in mind that plans cannot cover everything. Nonetheless, there are some unexpected outcomes that are actually quite easy to expect. For instance, you can expect that your guests will want to keep the party going. Even if it’s a small and intimate affair, they’ll not just call it a night when the ceremony is done.

According to people behind one of the most respectable event venues in Minneapolis, after the ceremony, your guests are euphoric, jubilant, and a bit tipsy. So, what they want to know is – where you’re going next? Have this either prepared or planned out in advance.

Second, you need to keep in mind that you can’t accurately predict the amount of food and beverages that your guests are going to consume. Now, there are two mistakes that you can make in terms of your catering – preparing too much or preparing too little. The downside of the first mistake is that it will cost you more than it has to. The downside of the latter mistake is that it can ruin the wedding. It goes without saying which of these two outcomes is more catastrophic. In other words, always prepare a bit more.

Hire a wedding coordinator

A lot of people feel the pressure to make sure that everything goes in perfect order. This makes them so focused on micro-managing some of the most menial tasks out there that they are unable to focus on what really matters – soaking this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

One of the ways to solve this problem is to hire a wedding coordinator. No, this is not the same thing as the wedding planner. A wedding coordinator is a master of ceremonies. In other words, what we mentioned about micromanaging things is now their job. If you hire the right person and have all the confidence in their abilities, you will be able to relax.

Getting the right help, in general, will make this experience more pleasant and the task of organizing the wedding, as a whole, a lot less stressful.

Take the week off

When we say off, we mean it literally. You see, you need to keep in mind the fact that you’ll be under a lot of stress before it’s over and completely depleted once it’s done. This means that not a lot will be done this week. So, take a few days off leading to your wedding and a couple of days off in the aftermath. Get some rest!

The most important thing is that you don’t want to push yourself to the breaking point leading to one of the biggest days of your life. You want to have your batteries recharged both before and after the event. So, the best thing you can do is just take the week off.

You would be surprised at just how many people assume that this just means taking a week off from work. This is merely a half-measure that just won’t do.

Give your phone to your maid of honor/best man

You don’t want your phone distracting you from the wedding. People you know from work might not be aware of your big day and circular emails are automatic. Things on social media happen in real-time and you’re hardwired to check it out whenever you have a second to spare. This doesn’t mean that you’re not focused or fully engaged, it’s just your second nature.

The best thing you can do is leave your phone in your purse/car or give it to your maid of honor/best man. This way, you won’t be tempted to check it out. It’s a simple trick, yet incredibly effective.

Also, with so much to do/experience, you would be surprised at just how easy this will be. Don’t worry, your smartphone addiction (or withdrawal symptoms, more accurately) won’t kick in on the day of your wedding.

Wrap Up

Overall, while it’s all in your head, there’s nothing wrong with taking a couple of measures in order to make it easier for you to relax. Delegate some tasks, make sure to have everyone on board with some of your biggest decisions, and take care of yourself. Remember, this is your day and in order to enjoy it to the fullest, you need to adopt the right mindset. The above-listed six tips should help you get there.