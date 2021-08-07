The best beaches to visit in Cancun this 2021

The beautiful city of Cancun is located in the state of Quintana Roo and is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in Mexico. Cancun is also one of the most visited places by spring breakers who want to enjoy a full party atmosphere. But on the other hand it is also a perfect place for a getaway to relax and clear your mind.

The history of Cancun is very interesting and little known by tourists. I find it very curious that Cancun was a deserted island some decades ago and that it was part of a master project to build the tourist area until today. The plan was to create a tourist zone for both permanent and non-permanent residential areas.

The former includes an integrated city with commercial areas and the latter a tourist corridor with hotels and shopping centres. The project also envisioned an international airport at Cancun Airport, which today is known as the second largest airport in Mexico, and one of the most important destinations in all americas.

From the late 1980s to the present day, Cancun has been a leading tourist destination, accounting for a large percentage of Mexico’s tourism. The city has become the largest tourist centre in the country with a huge future ahead of it.

Personally, I consider this city to be on the bucket list. Not only because of the beautiful beaches, but also because of the history and atmosphere that can be found there. It is always refreshing to come back from time to time and find new tourist attractions.

The best part? Cancun is the main point for getting to other fabulous destinations. To get to Playa del Carmen or Tulum you can easily take a taxi or public transport, but I personally prefer to use private transport to avoid the crowds or noisy buses. During my visit I booked with Cancun Airport Transportation, which is a private transfer company, but you can look for more options to suit your travel needs.

Remember to always take the necessary measures against the coronavirus, currently all attractions are open to the public, however, this situation could change, we recommend you to watch out for official announcements about COVID-19 in Cancun.

List of my favourite beaches to visit in Cancun

Cancun has miles of white sandy beaches in and around the city that will definitely be one of the highlights of your trip. Among them, you’ll find some more popular with tourists than others, as well as private beaches. Most of the all-inclusive hotels have vibrant, exclusive beaches with direct access for their guests to spend intimate time with family and friends.

The coastline is almost 30 kilometres long located in the Hotel Zone, which makes it a very popular tourist destination, so take it into account when choosing the beach you want to visit. Don’t worry, you can easily find a beautiful beach in Cancun to have a great time. Here are some of my favourites for you to choose from.

Playa Delfines

Playa Delfines is one of the first beaches I visited and a great decision so far. This local beach is also known as El Mirador and is considered one of the best beaches in the Hotel Zone. Before going to Cancun I did some research and found that this beach has some very famous viewpoints and there was no mistake in that statement. Please don’t leave Cancun without visiting this place and taking a picture of the great scenery.

It is important to mention that this beach has no restaurants or hotels around it like many others on the coast, which makes it perfect for long walks to enjoy the view. To access Playa Delfines you can either take a bus or go by car, there is free parking in case you choose to go by car.

Playa Marlin

Another great option to visit is Playa Marlin. This beach is very popular with adventure seekers and perfect for water sports. You should take your precautions due to the big waves you can find there, which makes it perfect for surfing. Unfortunately for me, coordination is not one of my greatest talents.

Playa Marlin is very popular with the locals and is easily accessible near the Kukulkan shopping centre. You can bring your own food and drink and use the public spaces designed for a relaxing day out. Just don’t forget to take your rubbish with you to keep the beach clean.

If you’re lucky, you may also be able to participate in a sea turtle release. From August to November there are different activities to release baby turtles at night. In addition, some hotels have designed areas for turtle eggs. Cancun has excellent programmes for the conservation of sea turtles, you can ask the locals, your hotel or tour guide about the activities if you plan to be part of them.

Playa Gaviota Azul

You can always go to Playa Gaviota Azul, also known as Playa Forum. It is located in Punta Cancun. The beach is in the heart of the hotel zone and therefore the party atmosphere complete with a wide shore area for swimming and surfing. Whether you are a pro or want to learn with the surf school there.

On the other hand, if you are a party animal, you can get your ticket to the beach club there. You can have access to the pool, food, drinks and lots of fun. Getting there is very easy, you can take a bus to Plaza Forum or get a private transport to avoid wasting time with other transport options.

Playa Langosta

Another option in the hotel zone is Playa Langosta, with easy public access and turquoise waters and white sand. Unlike Playa Gaviota, the water at Playa Langosta is very calm, making it perfect for children if you are travelling with the whole family.

Playa Langosta is also well known among locals as one of the favourite destinations to train for the Travesia Maya, a popular activity organised by the Xcaret group with expeditions all along the coast. Also, don’t miss the opportunity to visit Playa Pez Volador, another beach close to Playa Langosta just a few minutes’ walk away.

Puerto Morelos

If you want a break from the crowds of Cancun you can definitely head for a quieter spot in Puerto Morelos. This beach is on the outskirts and not so far from the city without many visitors most days. It is still considered by many people to be a virgin beach but it also has a beach club. You can get your ticket and enjoy the pool and good music.

Puerto Morelos is also famous for the coral reef where you can snorkel or dive. But you can’t go snorkelling on your own as the reef is a protected area, so I recommend that you get a tour in advance or make arrangements for it in case you are planning to do so.

Don’t forget your towel and visit as many of Cancun’s beaches as you can, each one has amazing attractions and breathtaking views. In case you are planning to go to Cancun with your whole family there is always a great opportunity to enjoy your time in the company of your loved ones. Either you prefer the private beaches included in the all-inclusive hotels or you want to tour them on your own. You will be surprised at all the treasures you can find.