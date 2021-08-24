The 17 best kratom companies this year

Kratom is now very popular and its users increasingly have more options, at least when compared to a few years ago. Kratom products can be easily purchased online and several brands have a good reputation. They have been selling kratom products for years, taking themselves to a different level among all known kratom manufacturers on the market. If you are a new consumer, you may be confused about which product is best for you. We understand your doubts, that’s why this article was written. This article was written to help you. Here is our list of today’s top 17 manufacturers of kratom products:

Golden Monk

When we talk about kratom products, we can’t ignore Golden Monk. Golden Monk is one of the five kratom companies with the highest average turnover today. Golden Monk is very popular in the online market and it can be accessed at GoldenMonk. There are a variety of popular strains on offer including green veined, red veined, and white veined. So far the 100% satisfaction guarantee offered has resulted in the highest average customer satisfaction, at least to date. Not only a guarantee of full satisfaction with its products, Golden Monk also offers some attractive discounts such as cheap bulk kratom starting at $89.99. Not only those discounts, there’s also free shipping on orders larger than $49.99. If that wasn’t enough, there are $1 loyalty points for every $10 spent. If you want to save in the long run, of course Golden Monk is one of the best choices.

Kats Botanicals

This is not only a kratom company but also a CBD company. Kats Botanical offers unique kratom variants including White Horn, Green Indo, Chocolate Kratom Powder, and many more. If you want to get kratom capsules at a relatively low price, Kats Botanicals is what you are looking for. For your information, each bottle of kratom sold by Kats Botanicals costs an average of $20. Quite affordable when compared to most kratom companies in the United States.

Kratom Spot

This kratom company offers a wide range of high quality kratom products. With a 100% satisfaction guarantee and AKA and GMP qualifications, Kratom Spot offers certain quality requirements, bringing it to a level where only a handful of kratom companies exist. The website is quite intuitive and the company has a more global reach with multiple registration addresses such as in California and Portugal.

Organic Kratom USA

What this company excels at is the purity of each product. One thing that stands out, which sets this company apart from its peers is the offering of fresh kratom with same-day delivery. Natural kratom capsules, top rated customer support, and variety and sample packs are some of the factors that make Organic Kratom USA among the top kratom manufacturers in the USA as well as in the world. There are several popular product choices from Organic Kratom USA: White Kapuas Kratom Powder, Green KetaPang Kratom Powder, Red Horn Kratom Powder, and Red Riau Kratom Powder.

Happy Hippo Herbals

Happy Hippo Herbals may have a non-serious name but with its products, this company should be considered a serious kratom company. There are several Happy Hippo Herbals products that dominate the online market such as White Thai Elite Kratom, Cotton Candy Hippo, Green Maeng Da Elite, and Superior White Hulu Kratom. Happy Hippo Herbals offers affordable products; its cheapest product sells for only $12. Whatever your needs, individual purchases or bulk purchases, Happy Hippo Herbals offers competitive prices.

Kraken Kratom

Want to buy popular products such as Ultra Enhanced Indo Kratom Powder, Maeng Da Thai Kratom Capsules, and Maeng Da Thai Kratom Powder? Kraken Kratom has it all for you! One thing that sets Kraken Kratom apart from other similar companies is that it provides unique products such as the Kraken Platinum softgels, Kraken Unleashed pre-workout powder, and Kraken Unleashed post-workout hemp extract. You can access the company’s products at KrakenKratom.com.

Mitragaia

This company offers an amazing variety of kratom powder, extract, and kratom capsules. Every strain and product has been tested to ensure its hygiene and quality. You will not get an undercooked product from this company. Some of its popular products are Mitragaia Welcome Sampler, Kratom Gajah, Melayu Merah kratom powder, and Bali Gold kratom powder. This is a Northern Irish company and surprisingly able to compete with the United States kratom companies.

Super Speciosa

The company offers pure kratom and CBD spectrum online. Please note, this company has AKA GMP qualification. This qualification states that a company has a production site that has certain quality requirements. Not all companies have this qualification. You can buy its products with a credit card, something you can’t do with most kratom companies. Super Speciosa products are dominated by a mixture of kratom powder and capsules.

Left Coast Kratom

The company focuses more on herbs, teas, and kratom extracts. There are several popular products such as UEI Liquid Kratom Extract, OG Bali Kratom Leaf, White Vein Borneo Kratom Capsules, and 50x Kratom Extract. They are quite well known in online forums discussing kratom and CBD. This is a family company based in Portland, Oregon. It has been established for 4 years, its sales continue to increase from month to month. For additional information, Left Coast Kratom has participated in the American Kratom Association’s GMP program.

Krabot

Krabot products are made from kratom sourced from Southeast Asia. Some of its superior products are Kratom Super-Spec Capsules, Kratom Extract Tablets, Evening Blend Capsules, White Maeng Da Kratom, and Krabot Evening Blend. The company is based in California and one thing that is unique is that it accepts cryptocurrency as a means of payment. This shows that the company is really serious about its ambition to penetrate the global market.

Kratom Life

Kratom Life is renowned for its speed of delivery. This company offers same day delivery if you order within a certain time frame. If you want to order a variety of kratom powders at an affordable price, Kratom Life is one of the best. Based in North Carolina, the company’s focus is on high-quality formulas sold at reasonable prices.

Kratom Krates

This company is AKA GMP certified, so every consumer does not have to worry about all the products it offers. This company offers free shipping on certain terms. This is a kratom company based in Florida and is known for its wholesale sales. There is a wide range of products on offer; extracts, kratom powder, capsules, and so on.

Craving Kratom

The company is AKA approved, and GMP certified. With an emphasis on quality and freshness, this company is able to compete with similar companies. This company offers same day shipping for free. Craving Kratom accepts all major credit card types and goes a step further by servicing Venmo and Google Pay.

Science.bio

The company focuses more on innovative research in cognitive and metabolic sciences. There are more than 50 products on offer including Bali Gold kratom powder, Yellow Borneo kratom powder, and Red Thai kratom powder. They represent the quality of Southeast Asian kratom that has gone global.

Just Kratom

The company offers a wide variety of kratom powder and also in several sizes. Popular products are Green Malay, Red Maeng Da, Green Maeng Da, and Red Bali. Its lowest price is $6.99, very affordable for most consumers.

Top Extracts

You can find almost all kratom products on the official website, TopExtracts.com. All of its products have gone through in-depth and standardized testing. There are two types of products that cannot be found in other companies, namely Caffeinated Liquid Kratom Extract and Flow Liquid Kratom Shot.

Kratom Crazy

This company offers a wide variety of products, more than 33 variants. But some of the popular ones are Red Bali, Maeng Da, and Super Green Malay. There is a money-back guarantee and online educational resources, reassuring almost any new consumer.

The 17 companies above are the best kratom companies in our opinion. If you are looking for quality kratom products at affordable prices, of course you are recommended to buy from them.

How was the ranking above made?

The ranking above was made based on several factors which include:

– Quality of raw materials

We recognize that not all kratom companies source their products from high-quality growers. Most kratom companies actually get their kratom from low-quality farms.

– Kratom testing

In fact, there are very few kratom companies that spend a lot of time testing each batch before releasing it to the public. Most kratom companies only function as intermediaries from kratom growers and end consumers.

– Variations

The greater the variety of products, the higher the position of the company in our list.

– Source

Not all kratom companies clearly state where they get their raw materials from. Most companies keep secret where they get the raw materials for their products.

– American Kratom Association (AKA) approval

The American Kratom Association (AKA) is an official body in the United States to regulate the distribution of kratom products in the country. Companies that do not comply with the AKA will certainly not be on our list.

– cGMP compliance

cGMP compliance is an indication of whether a kratom company is good or bad. If a company has cGMP certification, it means that the company in question has complied with the manufacturing standards applicable in the United States. cGMP is closely related to the FDA.

Customer Service & Support

Customer Service & Support ensures that the companies on our list are really good-looking from all angles. We certainly will not consider any bad company on the market.

Price

In any trade, price is one of the main factors. For this reason, price is one of our considerations in compiling the ranking. Kratom companies with products selling for under $20 certainly caught our eye.

Reputation

Our list is also compiled based on the reputation that each company has. This is not directly related to how long they have been operating but is more focused on how their track record is in serving their customers.

Health Benefits

While kratom is not a miracle cure and the FDA has not yet approved the medical use of kratom, we will take a close look at each product and the genuine positive reviews associated with it. That becomes our basis for determining the “health benefits” of each product.

What is Kratom?

Kratom, which has remarkable attributes for its ability to treat opioid addiction, is being held by the FBI. Of course, it’s not really “illegal,” it’s just become impossible to get, and the legal status of this incredibly useful herb is likely to change soon.

There are also plenty of websites that tout the plant’s merits, describing it as a healthier option for opioid addicts and a great remedy for heroin addicts who have quit. Kratom has become increasingly popular in the United States in recent years, especially in southern states like North Carolina and Florida.

Although kratom has been around for a long time, the media still focus on calling it a “new legal drug.” Kratom leaves, which come from a tree native to Indonesia, Thailand, and other South East Asian countries, are harvested and dried to produce the drug. It was banned in 1943 in Thailand, after Thais started using it as an alternative to opium and the government realized that it was not taxed.

What is it about ?

Kratom is the most natural thing. It can also be called biak, ithang, mambog, ketum, thang … Its scientific name is Mitragyna speciosa. It is a beautiful and large tree, cousin of the coffee and gardenia, which grows in Southeast Asia. From Thailand to Malaysia, the stimulating and relaxing effects of its leaves, which contain several alkaloids, have been known for centuries. As with khat in East Africa or coca in Latin America, they are chewed fresh. In the rest of the world, the leaves, dried and crushed, are mainly consumed as an infusion or in capsules, as a recreational drug.

Why is kratom worried?

Is it dangerous for health? Yes, says the FDA, which issued an alert in February 2014. “Consumption of kratom can cause respiratory distress, vomiting, weight loss,” the agency says. It also points to its effects on mood (aggressiveness, crying attacks, etc.). However, the FDA does not have the power to ban it: kratom operates in a kind of gray area, between illegal narcotics and dietary supplements. Some states prohibit it (Indiana, Tenessee, Vermont…), but it is available practically everywhere else, in gas stations, bars, or on the Internet. In Thailand, Burma or Malaysia, on the other hand, it is classified as a narcotic and prohibited.

Conversely, voices are being raised in the United States to defend this plant from the traditional Asian pharmacopoeia. A group of 2,000 consumers, reports The New York Times, formed last year to fight its ban. The DEA, the US drug agency, has yet to decide whether it is monitoring kratom, which it has placed on its list of drugs and chemicals of concern.

Kratom is most often found in the form of a powder, extracted from a tree in Southeast Asia. It is known for its various virtues. It is a natural sedative, euphoric, and pain reliever, but some can abuse it. Currently, few scientific studies are available on the beneficial or negative effects of kratom on human health.

This plant would contain more than 25 alkaloids including 2 main alkaloids: mitragyne and 7-hydroxymitragynine, giving it effects similar to opiates.

Some recommendations regarding the consumption of kratom should be followed:

– Fresh kratom leaves can be chewed and dried leaves prepared as an infusion,

– In an infusion, you can add lemon juice, honey, or sugar to limit the psychoactive properties of the plant.

– To benefit from the stimulating effects of kratom and fight fatigue, it is advisable to consume only a low dose.

– At a higher dose, it can have sedative and even narcotic effects. Be careful not to use too much in your infusion.

– In low doses, kratom causes a state of euphoria or even an increase in libido 10 minutes after ingestion, and which lasts from one hour to 1.5 hours.

In Southeast Asia, kratom is a plant used in traditional medicine to treat various symptoms: diarrhea, cough, diabetes, chronic pain, or to wean people addicted to heroin or other drugs.

However, its use is not approved by modern medicine.

Significant side effects

Consumed in too much quantity, kratom would have the same consequences as morphine, heroin, or fentanyl. Here is a list of its side effects:

insomnia,

nausea,

headache,

dehydration,

constipation,

drowsiness,

addiction,

respiratory depression,

convulsions,

hyperthermia,

overdose …

Beware of the combination of kratom and antidepressants or alcohol, which can lead to the cardiopulmonary arrest or even death. Wise consumption is necessary when you are dealing with any supplement, including kratom.

Some Common Doses

Here are some common doses associated with kratom consumption:

1g: The 1g dose is the smallest but has a mood-boosting effect and may have a stimulating effect.

2g: A dose of 2g will improve mood even further.

3-4g: This dose provides quora and pain relief effect.

4-5g: A pretty strong dose for beginners. You may experience euphoria and other sedative effects.

5-8g: Very strong dose. This dose may make you hallucinate.

However, it should be noted that the effect of each dose is highly dependent on age, body weight, physiology, and other factors.

Thank you for reading this review. Hopefully what you have reviewed above can make you understand more about kratom and how it should be consumed.