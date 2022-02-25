Ten Unknown Fushiguro Facts

These are 10 Unknown Fushiguro facts that you need to know!

His personality and his little-known history will be appreciated by fans on a deeper level.

The manga and Season 1 show Megumi under Gojo Satoru, the strongest sorcerer. They prepare Megumi for his role as one of the most powerful Jujutsu Sorcerers. When Megumi isn’t in training, what happens to his mind? Does he feel happy doing anything except to protect the kind people he believes in?

10. He Reads Nonfiction

According to the Official Fanbook Megumi Likes to read nonfiction books. Although it is mentioned in Megumi’s character profile in the manga, a large portion of the fanbase doesn’t know about them.

Megumi likes clothes that can be worn around his house. Sometimes, he has been seen in large sweatshirts or sweatpants. His hobby is more enjoyable and mentally stimulating. He is one the most intelligent Jujutsu Kaisen, so nonfiction books are his preferred method of learning.

9. He is very important to the Zen’in Clan

Many people are aware that Megumi is an independent member of the Zen’in Clan. He doesn’t care about what they do, or whether he takes part in their decisions. Many viewers might not be aware that Megumi pursued them because he inherited his Ten Shadows technique, Maki and Mai Zen’in.

This powerful technique was not only his, but he also created the first steps to Chimera Shade Garden as a second-grade wizard. From this place, he was able to summon the most powerful Shikigami eight-handled sword divergent Sila Divine Gen Mahoraga. He is an indispensable member of the clan, even with those who would rather take over.

8. He is very particular about food

Megumi is not a fan of mildly sweet red bell peppers. Megumi prefers foods that go well with ginger, like chicken. He claims that he prefers Oyakodon’s thigh meat from chicken Nanban to Oyakodon in the baseball episode.

Megumi is rarely seen outside his bedroom. Yuji complains how hard it is to digest pizza. During a Juju Stroll, all students are asked if they prefer rice or bread. Megumi doesn’t hesitate to answer “Rice.” While there are no explanations for Megumi’s food preferences, it is a good fit for his character and is a common topic in post-credit Juju Strolls.

7. He Cares deeply

Fans will immediately be able to see that Megumi is aware of his role in Jujutsu Sorceror. He is a fighter, even when he gets frustrated. Megumi is a Jujutsu fighter who stands out because of his belief system. He even says that he believes in his morality.

Yuji only offers hand-to-hand combat as an option to the second-years and first-years when they discuss the Kyoto Sister School Goodwill Event. Panda doubts his abilities. Megumi raises a hand and declares that “if it came down to a brawl with cursed energy involved, Itadori would prevail.” Even though it is only a fleeting moment Megumi claims that Yuji remains alive. These moments are everywhere in manga and anime. Fans will be able to see his small smiles if you look closely enough.

6. He is a Capricorn

Megumi Fushiguro, a Capricorn was born Dec. 22. None of the characteristics of their primary zodiac sign (also called their sun sign) are ever fulfilled. Megumi however meets the majority of the criteria to be a stereotypical Capricorn.

Capricorns are known to be loyal, hardworking, and stoic. Megumi is pragmatic and loyal. She is also very stoic. These traits are apparent from the moment he met Gojo Satoru. Even though he was in the first grade, he was not interested to hear what Gojo had said about his family and his future. Because of his positive attitude and growing behavior, he is a Jujutsu Kaisen favorite. He’s a hard worker who loves his friends and has a sense of mystery.

5. He Impresses With A Kanji Celebrity Questions

Nobara noted that Megumi doesn’t want to reveal too much about his private life. However, he does seem to be very knowledgeable about the world around them, even though it is not filled with curses. Yuji was presented with a Kanji celebrity quiz by Gojo during the Jujutsu Stroll at the end of the manga.

Yuji wins Megumi’s heart. He should not show his pride. Megumi even commented on the match. It’s not clear if it’s his Kanji knowledge or celebrity expertise that he is doing this. This is proof that he’s more than just sorcery.

4. Unexpectedly Designed Theme Songs

Megumi Fushiguro using Black Flash

Gege Akutami is the founder of Jujutsu Kaisen. George Akutami wanted to stop creating character profiles. Instead, he created a list of theme songs for each Jujutsu Kaisen participant. Megumi’s theme song is Uchujin’s “Hakujitsumu” and Weezer’s “Island in the Sun”.

“Hakujitsumu,” an innovative builder, has an overall sound that feels like internal development. Fans are encouraged to believe Megumi can live his life as he pleases in “Island In The Sun.” These themes are both unexpected but welcome.

3. His First Finger Bearer Fight Laugh

Megumi is able to smile shyly at Yuji and Nobara when there’s shared joy. In other moments, he shows that he cares for his friends. He does not always share his laughter with them. Only before the Death Painting arc towards its end, does he laugh out of control?

Megumi gets hurt while fighting the Yasohachi Bridge Finger bearer curse. It is much stronger than he imagined. Megumi expands Chimera Shadow Garden and lets loose wild laughter. Many people hope for a smile that is based on happiness for the future. Megumi’s laughter showed him that he doesn’t have to give up his life because an enemy is strong.

2. His name has a special meaning

Megumi is a traditional Japanese feminine name. It roughly means “blessing” or “grace.” Megumi doesn’t believe he is special, and he only is at Tokyo Jujutsu High to fulfill a specific role. This name was given in the hope that he would save many people and be a Jujutsu Sorcerer.

Megumi’s “strange personality,” as he calls it, doesn’t necessarily reflect his name. But, anyone who knows him will agree that he is a blessing. He prefers Fushiguro as his first name but he’s still strong because he’s strong.

1. Close Combat Skills

Despite being Shikigami-user, Megumi’s skill to fight close quarters is a highlight of the anime. They attack from a distance. These skills were impossible to achieve with just a little talent.He also took Maki’s cursed weapons training and attended Gojo’s. They were able to work together with the three-sectioned Playful Cloud weapon, and the jet-black sword in order to defeat Hanami at the Kyoto event.