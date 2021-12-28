Author, speaker, and champion for the families of law enforcement officers

Originally from El Salvador, Tania relocated to the United States in 1974. Starting with the Santa Monica Police Department in March 1986, she transferred to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in October 1987, where she remained until her retirement in 2010.

Three decades after starting her job as a police officer, she is still active in the field. To name a few of her previous jobs: patrol, gang, child abuse, crisis negotiation, Mounted Enforcement Detail, and Bomb Squad (where she worked with the K9 “Tank,” an explosives detection dog).

When Sergeant Steve Owen was gunned down in the line of duty on October 5, 2016, he left behind a wife and two children.

She is presently the CEO of the Owen Speed Foundation organization.

A Bangor University graduate with a degree in Media and Journalism, Tania has a PTLLS training certificate and a CMI Level 4 Award in Management and Leadership. She began her career as a press writer and youth club leader before becoming a coordinator for CLIConline. Tania is also ProMo-content Cymru’s editor, responsible for translating and ensuring that Welsh standards are maintained throughout the organization.

Since my husband dedicated his life to protecting victims’ rights for nearly 30 years, I can tell you that no victim I’ve seen has ever said, “We don’t want these individuals held accountable.

In the end, he is not here for the victim, and he has deceived the people of Los Angeles because he ran on one issue that he knew would capture the attention of the public, which was this phony rhetoric against law enforcement. We didn’t see the wolf until he rose to the position of the district attorney.

Tania Owen met Vickie Speed 10 days before her husband, Sergeant Steve Owen, was murdered. Tania and Steve’s friend and fellow officer, Detective Mitch Speed, was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, and a fundraiser was held in his honor. This is where the two women met.

Tania and Vickie developed a relationship and sisterhood that most people will never comprehend after losing both of their husbands. The only way they’ve made it through life’s challenges is by being steadfast in their faith.

Days and months passed as these two ladies talked about the hardships of raising children, getting married, and living with a first responder. Two great men who had become husbands soon began asking them to share their life stories.

It was clear to Tania and Vickie that they are experiencing as police enforcement spouses were valuable. Throughout their marriage and pain, they learned how to start anew and overcome their losses.

Their latest book focuses on the genuine honesty of their own experiences. They hoped to help other wives of first responders by sharing their own experiences and encouraging them to overcome their obstacles.

When “happily ever after” doesn’t go as planned, there’s still a chance for a happy ending!

The lives of Tania Owen and Vickie are quickly revealed in this novel. They portray the highs and lows of living with a law enforcement spouse. These two women’s tales of love and grief are astounding.

He was murdered by a gunman, and his spouse, Tania Owen, believes that the shooter’s actions were deliberate.

As soon as her husband came into touch with him, “he shot him, paralyzing him,” she said. “And he came up to him, leaned over him, and shot him four more times and hit, but then killed him on his badge.”

A parolee, Trenton Lovell, has been charged with the murder of a man in the line of duty.

As a result of George Gascón’s election as District Attorney, Lovell is unlikely to face the death sentence if convicted. Owen expressed her displeasure.