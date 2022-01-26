Tami Roman Net Worth, Career, Personal and Early Life

Tami’s real title actually is Tamisha Akbar. She’s in the realm of television stars, and is businessman and model. Her fame was gained due to her role in the movie “The Real World” film in Los Angeles. The film was made in the year 1993. She has played support roles in films and television shows. Her breakthrough came on the show VH1 Basketball Wives.

Early Life

At the time Tami became a baby, she was given her name as Tamisha Akbar. Tami was born on 17th of April, 1970. She was born in the country that is Mount Vernon, which is situated at New York. She has the nationality of American. She was born to an unmarried mother whose is named Nadine Rumford. Her mother had a baby at the age of fifteen years old. Her father was an Puerto Rician. Her mother then got married to the son of a Muslim man known as Ali Akbar. Her childhood was drastically altered due to the religion. In that faith it was said as a woman’s duty to be there for her husband in every circumstance. She’s had a lot of struggles throughout her life. Her stepfather is cheating on her mother and she eventually gets divorced from her. This event leaves a lasting impression on the mind of Tami. After they divorced, her husband along with her mother and Tami was in the streets for six months.

Career

While she was on “The Real World: Los Angeles, ” she founded the group known as Reality. The group was also her member as well as the rapper of the group. Together with other members of the group, she signed with Mercury Records. They signed a contract to perform under the label and released”Prisoner of Love” as a “Prisoner of Love” song. She stated in an interview her director they’re working on is extremely difficult to satisfy him with the project. The group ended their careers in 1994 and didn’t release the track. She was featured in a variety of films and TV shows, including Basketball Wives from the year between 2010 and 2013. She also appeared in the show Basketball Wives LA from 2015 to 2016. The Real World: Los Angeles in 1993. Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Starred in 2015. The fan base grew when she decided to join her own show, the Revival Of Card Sharks in 2001. She had appeared on shows like One on One. She also appeared on her part in the BET initial Tv program, “The Parker .”She had performed the role of Dina. She was in films like Tami Ever After, Falls Girls, Bid For love and play date. Sunday At Noon, Life Love Soul and numerous others.

Personal Life

She was wed with Kenny Anderson in 1994, but they parted relationship in 2001. She got married again with Reggie Youngblood in the year in the year 2018. She was blessed with two kids that are daughters, named Jazz as well as Lyric.

Net Worth

She has a value in the range of $3.5 million and has accumulated it through acting and rapping.