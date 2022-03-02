Sutton Stracker: 10 Amazing Facts

When Lisa Vanderpump departs from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” there’s an alternate. Find out more amazing Facts About Sutton Stracker here!

The name of her is Sutton Stracke. You don’t need to know her since she’s brand new. If you’re a lover of RHBH you’ll want to be prepared for the reality star who is new.

Here are ten details about Sutton Stracke that can assist you in getting ready.

She is Lisa Rinnas’s most trusted friend.

Lisa Fans will be thrilled to know that Vanderpump’s replacement Rinna is closely related to Rinna. Sutton and Rinna are close friends So we should expect to see some tension in the series. Stracke will appear on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Sutton is one of those ladies who brings with her a variety of amazing connections. Sutton is an expert at hosting parties and was named as a member of the Salonniere 100 list as one of the top hosts across the United States. She was ranked 39th in 2017.

Celebrities are associated with Sutton

Sutton Stracke has a connection to some of the most famous name brands in the business. Stracke is the one to contact whenever you’re looking to throw a memorable event. Everyone knows that she does an excellent job. Sutton is a close friend of Lisa Rinna and a friend of “Bride of Chucky” actress Jennifer Tilly. Sutton has created many important connections within her own life that will make the show better in its season.

Stracke is considered to be a Southern lady from the south.

Sutton is the southern debutante, who has been trained in the art of etiquette. She has a great understanding of entertaining and how to act like the lady she is. The woman is tough, competent confident, outgoing, and a businessperson. Christian Stracke is her husband with whom she has three kids together. She is a mom to Philip, James, and Porter. In her day job, she hosts amazing events for other people. We’re excited to meet her. She is busy and successful.

She is respectful of the privacy of her husband.

Sutton utilizes Instagram often. Follow Sutton on Instagram to check out what’s going on and keep track of the latest developments. She shares often about her kids and what she’s doing. But, she takes care to keep Christian the husband of her secret to prevent getting too much information about Christian. We admire her for her way of presenting her family through social media.

Certain cast members are anxious about Sutton’s appearance on the show.

Recently, we discovered that Sutton’s admission to Beverly Hills Housewives was kept secret for a long time. The remaining cast members were kept guessing due to this. The model was informed that a new bride would be joining them on the set when filming started in September. But, they weren’t informed of the exact person the woman would be. Everyone was fascinated by this aspect and was able to discern how it could impact the group’s dynamic. The mystery is revealed and we’ll be watching what transpires during the program.

Tori Spelling was beaten for the part

There was speculation about Tori Spelling wanted a role in “The Reals Housewives of Beverly Hills.” However, she stated in an interview, she was not invited. There may have been many individuals involved, however, Spelling was not chosen for the job and Sutton Stracke was instead asked to be a part of the team.

Sutton wears big boots for Sutton

Sutton Stracke might have trouble capturing the hearts and minds of Lisa Vanderpump’s fans but she could be able to accomplish this. According to many viewers, Stracke was Lisa Vanderpump’s most popular queen. Recently, we learned that viewers don’t want her to be replaced, even though it’s essential. Sutton could find it hard to gain the respect she requires. It will be interesting to watch what happens next.

Sutton Stracke will open her own business

Stracke isn’t exactly the kind of woman who will take things easy. It is reported that Stracke plans to start her own clothing shop. Stracke will be able to do a lot more to do with the new venture.

The woman is also a style expert.

Sutton Stracke is stunning each when she’s on the scene in public, whether she’s in a vintage gown or out shopping. Sutton is a stylish and fashionable woman. We believe this is something RHBH fans will be able to appreciate about Sutton.