Some Factors Behind Hair Loss in Women and Why You Need Revitalize™

Several factors contribute to hair loss in women, some of which include age, hormonal changes, and even diet. Genetics may also play a role in contributing to hair loss in women. Female hair loss can also be due to a thyroid imbalance. Excessive hair dying and the use of harsh chemicals can also cause hair thinning in women. Pattern baldness in women, which is also known as alopecia, can usually occur during the menopausal years of women. This may be due to a decrease in the level of hormones during later years of a woman’s life.

Many women who experience hair thinning in middle age can find ways to handle the issue, such as taking supplements to stimulate hair growth. Hair thinning in women is not uncommon during pregnancy. This is due to fluctuations in hormones and other factors. Hair loss in women after pregnancy can also occur in some women. Very often this is a temporary condition, and many women will begin to regrow hair normally after a short period of time.

Certain diseases or illnesses can cause hair thinning in women. Cancer patients who undergo chemotherapy often experience rapid hair loss. Chronic illnesses and recurring infections and fevers can also cause hair thinning. Dandruff is another condition, which, in a severe form, can cause hair thinning in women. Women who are under extreme stress may also notice hair loss as a result. Anxiety, depression, and lack of adequate sleep can contribute to hair thinning as well. In general, the condition will reverse when stress is properly controlled and managed.

Diet changes and nutritional deficiencies can lead to hair thinning or hair that is easily damaged. Women who are anemic, or suffer from an iron deficiency may notice their hair becoming thin. Insufficient protein in the diet can also lead to hair loss. Some women will notice thinning hair while taking certain prescription medications. If the side effects of hair loss become extreme, the doctor may consider changing the medication to see if the problem is fixed. Medications for diabetes or certain anti-seizure medications can cause hair loss or thinning of the hair in some patients. Women who suffer from thinning hair due to hereditary conditions cannot normally reverse this condition through nutritional supplements. More aggressive treatments may be necessary to stimulate hair growth in women who have a genetic predisposition to hair loss. Some treatments may be in the form of topical applications, while other options may be taking oral medications.

Revitalize™ is a natural herbal blend that is packaged in a modern way in pill form. This herbal supplement contains several important elements as follows:

– Pumpkin Seed Oil:

Various studies have concluded that pumpkin seed oil has been shown to regulate certain hormones in women, especially the hormone DHT (dihydrotestosterone) which has been shown to contribute to damaging your hair. Basically, pumpkin seed oil can block DHT.

– Argan Oil

Argan oil can encourage moisture to the scalp and hair roots, minimizing the potential for hair damage from within.

– Flaxseed Oil

Flaxseed oil can strengthen hair roots. Not only strengthening, this oil can also encourage the maintenance of moisture in the scalp and hair roots.

– Apricot Kernel Oil

It is an oil rich in vitamins A, C, and E. It also has strong antioxidant properties so it is highly recommended to prevent “aging” of the hair and help exfoliate the scalp.

– Vitamin E Oil

This oil can prevent premature aging of the skin and accelerate the regeneration of cells on your scalp. As a result, your hair will tend to sparkle like a mermaid’s hair.

– Avocado Oil

This oil encourages the formation of new hair follicles, thereby contributing to the thickening of your hair.

– Almond Oil

Almond oil contributes to the filling of gaps in your hair (at a cellular level). This is one of the secrets why Revitalize™ is claimed to be able to thicken hair.

– Grape Seed Oil

This oil serves to prevent scalp irritation which usually leads to hair loss.

