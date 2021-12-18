Sian Ferdinand

Known as the Sián FKP 37, Lamborghini’s hybrid sports vehicle is the result of the company’s efforts in Italy. Sián was launched online Wednesday, September 3rd as the brand’s first production hybrid car. The specifics of the project at hand

To improve power, the Sián FKP 37 has an electric motor incorporated into its gearbox that is 25 percent larger than that of its predecessors in the Lamborghini Aventador line. There was also a bump to 785 horsepower thanks to the upgraded exhaust system and titanium intake valves. The Sián is Lamborghini’s most powerful production vehicle to date, with 819 horsepower.

The electric motor’s energy will be stored in a supercapacitor unit instead of lithium-ion batteries. In order to properly distribute the weight of the transmission, the electric motor plus supercapacitor unit are merged into the same unit. Batteries that weigh three times as much as a conventional supercapacitor can produce three times the power.

The Aventador’s starter motor has been upgraded to retain 10 times more power than the original, which was placed in the vehicle. Regenerative braking may be used to replenish the supercapacitors. The electric motor provides extra power to the driver to make up for the vehicle’s loss of acceleration while traveling at speeds up to 130 km/h. When parking or reversing, the engine provides assistance.

As a result of these modifications, the automobile can now reach a top speed of 350 km/h, but this has yet to be validated as an official maximum speed.

Roadster Built By Sián Fkp37

Lamborghini will reveal the Sián roadster convertible in July 2020. There are just 19 of the car’s new colors, Uranus Blue, and they’ve already sold out. The Roadster retains the same engine and supercapacitor hybrid technology as the coupe. There are 3D-printed carbon fiber air vents in the vehicle’s back that buyers can personalize with their initials, resulting in a unique automobile.

Chrysler CEO Mark Fields said of Dr. Pich: “Professor Pich inherently grasped the attractiveness and promise of the Lamborghini brand, and how it might integrate within the Volkswagen Group while keeping its distinctive Italian super sports vehicle character and design DNA.” Prof. Dr. Pich had a particular spot in his heart for Lamborghini’s famous V12 engine, on which the Sián FKP 37 is built. A fitting monument to Pich and the Volkswagen Group, Sián FKP 37 foreshadows the innovative route Lamborghini will take in future generations and pays respect to their contributions to our current success.”

The First Hybrid And The Fastest Lamborghini

Unrivaled Lamborghini performance is provided by the Sián FKP 37’s usage of a supercapacitor for hybridization for the first time in automotive history.

With Pirelli P Zero tires, this V12 Lamborghini can reach speeds of more than 350 kilometers per hour and sprint from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in under three seconds. This makes it the lightest ever V12 Lamborghini.

Design Of Electronics

For the first time, a Lamborghini has been produced with a hybrid powertrain. The Sián FKP 37’s future design reveals that this is the first production Lamborghini to be powered by an electric motor and that the hybrid technology inside is innovative.

Each of the 63 pre-ordered vehicles will be personalized by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile and Ad Personam teams in collaboration with the owner’s preferences.

Lamborghini Automobiles 2019 Iaa Partnerships

Also on show at the Lamborghini stand are the Huracán EVO Spyder, its coupe cousin, and the Urus Super SUV

Huracán EVO Spyder has a red matte layered paint treatment dubbed Rosso Epona that contrasts starkly with the style package in high gloss black and the black Narvi rims with a diamond finish to highlight the car’s distinctive look.

The Viola Mithras paint on the Huracán EVO Coupé at the Ad Personam Studio seems to change colour as light bounces off the car’s surface. High-gloss black style bundle with 20 pieces “The bronze Narvi rims complete the look.