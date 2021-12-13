Sharon Canu is the lovely long-term girlfriend of England legend Ashley Cole, known for his athleticism. According to family and friends, Sharon and Ashley have two children together, and they are planning to tie the knot shortly.

Ashley Cole is one of the most well-known footballers in history as a defender. Cole is widely regarded as one of the best footballers of his time, but his reputation away from the field is a source of much controversy. The former Chelsea and Arsenal star has been accused of cheating on his ex-wife, the famous singer Cheryl Tweedy, more than once and on two separate occasions. Ashley’s behavior was utterly modified due to Sharon’s influence, and he became the ideal husband and parent.

Sharon Canu is a model who also happens to be a dedicated mother. Sharon is well known for her relationship with the Chelsea icon. Let’s take a deeper look at Sharon Canu’s biography and find out everything there is to know about this remarkable woman.

Biographical Information About Sharon Canu

Sharon Canu was born on March 28th; however, her exact birth year and year of birth are not known. Sharon must be in her thirties, according to our estimation.

As an Aries, Sharon Canu exudes self-assurance and determination, characteristics of her zodiac sign. The honesty and outstanding leadership abilities of those born under the sign of Aries are well-known characteristics of those born under this sign. Those kinds of people are extremely ambitious, and they achieve nearly all of the goals they set for themselves.

Sharon Canu was born in Rome, Italy, and as a result, she holds the nationality of Italy. Sharon left her hometown after meeting Cole and traveled to England to live with him. She has since returned to her hometown.

The Canu Family Of Sharon

Sharon Canu is a highly private person who prefers not divulge any of her details. She is married with two children. Because she hasn’t revealed any information about her parents, it is currently unknown who her mother and father are.

Sharon Canu is the only child of her parents. Valentina Canu is her sister, and they live in the same house.

Sharon Canu Is A Teacher

Sharon Canu did her undergraduate and graduate studies in Rome, Italy. It is unknown whether or not she continued her education after graduating from high school.

Sharon Canu’s Professional And Personal Life

Sharon Canu is a model that has appeared in numerous photo shoots throughout her career. She has stepped away from the modeling industry in recent years to devote more time to her family.

Sharon Canu’s Net Worth Is Unknown

Sharon Canu’s net worth is currently being calculated, so check back later for more details.

Ashley Cole is reported to have a net worth of more than $50 million. He accumulated most of his wealth while competing as a professional football player.

Sharon Canu Is A Social Media Expert

Sharon Canu is not one of those WAGs constantly on Instagram, as many of her peers are. She has an Instagram account, but she uses it primarily to post images of her adorable children. Sharon is a reserved individual who prefers to have a low presence on social media platforms.

You may follow Sharon Canu on Instagram, where she goes by the handle @sharoncanu. You can also follow her on Twitter. Sharon is followed on Instagram by Stilyan Petrov’s wife, Paulina Petrova, also a model.

Sharon Canu’s Physical Characteristics

Sharon Canu’s height is approximately 5 ft 7 in (170 cm), and her weight is around 55 kilograms (kg) (121 lbs). Sharon is a young woman with blonde hair and brown eyes. She has several tattoos all over her body. She has a tattoo on the inside of her leg and the inside of her arms.

‘The Children Of Sharon Canu And Ashley Cole’

Sharon Canu and Ashley Cole are the parents of two children that live with them. They are the parents of a son and a girl.

Jaxon Cole, the son of Ashley Cole and Sharon Canu, was born in 2016 to the couple. A year and a half later, in 2018, the couple became parents to their daughter, Grace Cole.

Trouble In Paradise Is A Real Thing

The couple was on the verge of divorcing in January 2008 when claims surfaced that the England star had had affairs with three other women during his time in the United States. He disputed the charges, but it was evident that Cole and Cheryl’s relationship was beginning to deteriorate.

Cheryl filed for divorce from her husband in June of the same year they separated in February of this past year. On September 3, 2010, Ashley Cole and Cheryl filed for divorce in California.