Screwflx Mark Goddard-Watts: Who is He?

Despite receiving £7million when they separated six years ago, Screwfix millionaire’s ex-wife wants a larger share of his income.

It has been more than six years since James Goddard And Julia Goddard-Watts broke up.

However, he is currently under investigation for allegedly lying about his genuine net worth while divorcing his wife.

High Court Judge is analyzing evidence in a private hearing at London’s High Court.

B&Q owner Kingfisher purchased Screwfix from the Goddard-Watts family for £60 million. It’s a heated court struggle between a billionaire businessman and his ex-wife, who created Screwfix hardware supplier.

As part of their 2010 divorce settlement, Mr. Goddard-Watts agreed to pay his ex-wife £3.25 million in cash and a lump payment of £4 million for their £3 million home in Cheltenham. However, she accused him only a few weeks ago of cheating her & their three boys by concealing his actual wealth.

According to The Sunday Times, a judge referred to Mr. Goddard-Watts as “evasive and misleading” during the trial.

One of a growing number of judges has been asked to make a decision. The trial is scheduled to continue many days, and he is re-examining rival claims.

The Woodscrew Supply Company grew to include two other enterprises in the following years.

Screwfix Direct was formed in 1993 when the two companies merged under Screwfix Direct after gaining a reputation for delivering high-quality products.

Screwfix was sold to B&Q owner Kingfisher in 1999 for £60 million, and Toolstation was sold to Travis Perkins 12 years later.

As a result of Travis Perkins’ purchase of 30 percent of the company in 2008, it later purchased the remaining 70 percent for a total of £24 million in 2012.

