You’ve undoubtedly seen headlines stating, one cup of this will eradicate your nail fungus. You hope these assertions are accurate after viewing them.

They make you assume that treating nail fungus with simple home treatments is straightforward. Is it true? Can you kill nail fungus that quickly? Let’s examine the assertions and the evidence used to support them.

Nail fungus is not as easy to cure as we would like. No study can back up the assertion. There’s really no such thing as a one-cup cure for nail fungus. Because this fungus is versatile, it resists treatments successfully. It is a difficult issue to solve.

How Can Doctors Identify Fungus Nails?

The physical examination alone cannot reliably diagnose fungal nails. Even physicians struggle to detect damaged nails because there are so many illnesses that may produce this symptom, such as cornmeal treatment toenail fungus. The fungus causes fewer than half of aberrant nail appearances, according to research. Almost usually, diagnostic testing is advised.

Some insurance providers may even demand a laboratory test to diagnose a fungal illness before paying for antifungal medication. Cut or drill a hole in the toenail to get a nail sample.

For fungal detection, the nail is submitted to a lab for coloring, culture, or PCR (DNA detection) for fungal detection. Staining and culturing may take up to six weeks, depending on the quantity of fungal genomic material present, while a PCR test can detect the fungal material in about a week. Weakly utilized due to excessive cost.

A second biopsy is indicated if a negative sample result is followed with clinical suspicions, such as significant nail discolouration, thickness, or crumbliness.

Before treating nail fungus, determine the sort of medicine you’re taking.

One Cup Of This Will Destroy Your Nail Fungus-Remedies

What spice kills nail fungus? Is it true that spices kill nail fungus? nail fungus cure quick What are some quick fixes? Read on to have all your questions answered.

Tea Tree Oil

Another quick home remedy for toenail fungus. Astringent properties of tea tree oil. It works well on athlete’s foot, fungal acne, nail fungus, and other skin disorders. Tea tree oil kills fungus in thick nails by penetrating deep into the nail. It may smooth back your nails.

Apply a cotton ball or q-tip on the damaged nail for 30 minutes. Do this many times daily for the best effects. Keep cleaning your nail and eliminating dirt.

Apple Cider Vinegar

This is another popular home remedy for nail fungus elimination. Every family has apple cider vinegar. It’s cheap and effective as an antifungal.

Soak the foot in a half-water-half-apple cider vinegar combination. After the bath, properly dry your foot. Remember that fungus thrives in moist areas. So maintain dry feet. You may also apply an apple cider vinegar paste with rice flour to the affected area of the foot.

Lemon Juice For Nail Fungus

Lime juice is acidic and may be used to remove bad nails. It is quite easy to obtain. It’s probably in your house. Lemon juice treating nail fungus works well.

Apply lime juice on the affected toenail for 20-30 minutes. If your face is more acid sensitive. If not, use it twice. Then wash it well with warm water.

Oils are one of the natural remedies for nail fungus. One cup will kill nail fungus. Different oils also work against nail fungus.

Olive Oil

Olive oil helps fight fungus. Massage the nails with olive oil and lemon juice. Do it daily. This works well if your skin is sensitive to lemon.

Oregano Oil

Oregano Oil is being used to cure fungus. It has antibacterial and antifungal properties. Apply it on the nail three times a day for 30 minutes each time.

Thyme Oil

Thyme oil also works on nail fungus. Apply it immediately to the nail 2–3 times per day for best results. Onychomycosis is treated with raw garlic or garlic oil.

ONE CUP KILLS NAIL FUNGUS: FINAL VERDICT

One Cup Kills Nail Fungus Natural treatments work better than pharmaceutical drugs for toenail fungus. Home treatments are less effective yet have fewer adverse effects.

How do get rid of toe fungus fast? Treatment for nail fungus depends on nail penetration, infection severity, and overall health.

Nail fungus is more difficult to treat at home than with topical or oral antifungals. Treatment and outcomes may be delayed. High chance of reinfection.