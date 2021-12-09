Known as “Mehow” in Poland, Michael Lodl died on July 7, 2020.

There was a candlelight vigil in Newhall Park a few days after Lodl’s death to memorialize him. More than 200 individuals attended the memorial service for Lodl’s family and friends, and their remarks were as poignant as their numbers. Anyone who visited could readily observe how Lodl had a profoundly good effect on the lives of many of its participants.

We will never forget Lodl as one of our greatest warriors. He used to play goalkeeper for the school’s boys soccer team. During his freshman year, he was instantly promoted to the junior varsity team and then to the varsity team for his sophomore year. At Hart, Lodl wasn’t just a soccer player; he also competed in the boys’ tennis team as a freshman. Lodl was a lifelong sports fan, and his teammates felt his passion for the sport. It was said that Lodl’s inherent talent and taught skill made him a vital part of their squad at the vigil.

Lodl was also an outstanding academic performer from a young age. Numerous honors were given to him for his achievements in the classroom, and he even entered mathematics competitions during his early years of education. Upon arriving at Hart, Lodl continued to excel, taking up AP classes and displaying an interest in math and physics. Lodl’s academic prowess and hard work helped him become a successful high school student, just like his athletic aptitude.

“Mehow” Michael’s Family and friends are mourning the loss of Lodl, but his positive influence on his interests, education, and relationships will never be forgotten.

Michael Lodl, a 17-year-old child who was hit and killed by a car in Van Nuys on Tuesday, has been identified by the La County Coronial Examiner’s Office as the driver of the vehicle.

Lodl was struck by a vehicle when he crossed the Interstate’s middle lanes. At the time of the crash, his automobile was parked on the side of the road.

On the other hand, witnesses believe that Lodl may have deliberately run into traffic before he was struck by the unidentified vehicle.

After the inquiry is complete, more information about this accident will be made public.

Michael Lodl’s family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers.

In a sad accident, Michael died on July 7, 2020, at the age of 17. Everyone who knew and loved him is in a state of grief that cannot be adequately expressed in words. A genuine buddy, Michael was both compassionate and amusing. He excelled in sports and academics while attending Hart High School. Michael was a caring and cherished son and brother, beyond all else. I don’t think I could find a more bonded family. All of us will miss him greatly.

His family has permitted this campaign to be put up to help them with the unforeseen expenses they are facing at this difficult time. Thank you for whatever contribution you can make.