Penmanship master says Michael Jackson composed messages in a book with pictures of naked young men.

Michael Jacobshagen, 35, claims Jackson sent him between 30-35 love letters when he was a youngster.

A measurable penmanship master has asserted Michael Jackson wrote upsetting messages written in a book containing photos of a bare kid.

In a touchy meeting on Channel Seven’s Sunday Night, asserted casualty Michael Jacobshagen uncovered a large number of inappropriate messages he got from the pop star, incorporating some recorded in a photo book of a bare kid, which he said was a gift.

One message read: ‘To Michael, an old buddy. ‘Your rubber companion, MJ.’

Jacobshagen said ‘rubber alluded to the demonstration of scouring bodies together in bed – something the pair did when he remained with the vocalist as a youngster.

Be that as it may, the 35-year-old from Munich, Germany, had been blamed for fraud in Europe after freely blaming Jackson for misuse following his passing in 2009.

However, the most disturbing thing he got from the star was a book named ‘The Kid: A visual exposition,’ which highlighted photos of a bare kid in different outside areas.

Be that as it may, the most disturbing thing he got from the star was a book named ‘The Kid: A visual paper,’ which highlighted photos of a naked kid in different outside areas.

Inside, the star had written a message to his fan expressing: ‘To Michael, old buddy, ‘Your rubber companion, MJ.’ A legal penmanship investigator affirmed the letter was composed by the pop star

Inside, the star had written a message to his fan expressing: ‘To Michael, old buddy, ‘Your rubber companion, MJ.’ A scientific penmanship investigator affirmed the letter was composed by the pop star

In any case, legal penmanship master Bart Baggett said there ‘is no question’ the vocalist composed the messages.

‘I’m 100% sure the individual who recorded these notes is Michael Jackson,’ he told Seven.

The notes were found in a photograph book named ‘The Kid: A visual exposition,’ highlighting photos of a bare kid outside. The front of the book is shown with a picture of the kid’s exposed posterior.

Jacobshagen had fostered a cozy relationship with the star after meeting him when he was 12.

Jackson welcomed him to his Neverland Farm, where they frequently watched Peter Skillet and would invest energy in his jacuzzi.

During their time separated, Jacobshagen said the vocalist stayed in contact by sending him many letters via the post office, one of which read: ‘I miss you without question, thank you for your faithfulness and backing. I hang tight for you at Neverland.

He asserted Jackson sent him something like 30 to 35 messages, remembering a challenge to go along with him for his Set of experiences visit in the last part of the 1990s.

During the meeting, Jacobshagen additionally called attention to a stunning insight regarding one of the photographs, which he said he soon found.

One of the pages shows the kid’s stripped rear had a circle drawn around it, which he asserts was finished by Jackson.

‘This isn’t craftsmanship. As I would see it, is sexual entertainment,’ Jacobshagen said.

Ms. McManus began work at Jackson’s Neverland Farm in 1990, and following three months, was trusted to clean his private suite.

Ms. McManus began work at Jackson’s Neverland Farm in 1990, and following three months, was trusted to clean his private suite.

Adrian McManus (imagined) was once a confided-in worker at the Ruler of Pop’s home; however, she currently says she saw him stroking, kissing, and ruthless conduct during her residency.

Adrian McManus (envisioned) was once a confided in representative at the Ruler of Pop’s home, yet she currently says during her residency, she saw him caressing, kissing, and savage conduct.

From 1990, McManus went through four years as Jackson’s servant – one of only a few staff to approach the star’s room, washroom, and mystery chambers.

From 1990, McManus went through four years as Jackson’s housekeeper – one of only a couple of staff to approach the star’s room, restroom, and mystery chambers.

The disclosure follows a dangerous new narrative in which the two casualties who blamed the star attacking them when they were kids have discussed the maltreatment interestingly.

Previous Neverland workers have likewise approached to say they were observers of Jackson’s maltreatment.

Adrian McManus, a previous servant who went through years working for Michael Jackson, multiplied down on past charges she made in a meeting with DailyMailTV during an appearance on an hour on Sunday night.

‘I saw what I saw,’ she said. ‘Michael kissing on him. Michael’s hands are sort of exceptionally near Jordy’s groin. It was awful to see.’

Ms. McManus was alluding to Jordan Chandler, the 13-year-old kid who initially blamed Jackson for sexual offense during sleepovers at Neverland.

Jordan and his family got a $20million settlement, yet Jackson’s home never conceded any responsibility or bad behavior. He fervently denied the allegations.

Michael Jackson and Jordan Chandler visit The Illustrious Brompton Medical clinic, London, in 1992

McManus’ cases come in the wake of the arrival of Leaving Neverland – an HBO narrative enumerating Swim Robson and Jimmy Safechuck’s (imagined with the artist) charges of long haul maltreatment by Jackson.

Michael Jackson and Jordan Chandler visit The Illustrious Brompton Clinic, London, in 1992

Ms. McManus said there is no doubt as far as she can say that Jackson mishandled Jordan, among others.

‘They were perched on his lap. I just saw a great deal of caressing. Him perhaps focusing on his hand’s children’s hair, kissing them,’ she said of another youngster.

‘Petting the children.sort of by the backside.

‘I didn’t think it was suitable because they’re not his kids… I didn’t think it was correct.’

One asserted casualty, Michael Jacobshagen, was a captivated 12-year-old when he guarantees he initially landed himself on Michael Jackson’s radar.

After a concise connection, he guarantees the genius started barraging him with adoration letters and that he was, in the long run, welcome to the Neverland Farm.

Jackson’s legal advisor Tom Mesereau says the convenient allegations are just a way for ‘pioneers to make a fast buck’ prodded along by the MeToo development.

Jackson’s attorney Tom Mesereau says the ideal allegations are just a way for ‘sharks to make a speedy buck’ prodded along by the MeToo development.

He told Channel Seven’s Sunday Night program that the pair regularly watched Peter Dish and would invest energy in the jacuzzi.

Regularly, he said, Jackson was stripped during these associations.

He likewise asserts Jackson would welcome him to strip down too; however, he never felt agreeable to do so.

Jackson’s legal advisor Tom Mesereau said the ideal allegations are just a way for ‘pioneers to make a fast buck’ prodded along by the MeToo development.

‘A portion of these informers have not simply changed their story somewhat – they have done a 180… preceding you can safeguard yourself, you are nearly judged liable. We’re going excessively far, I think at present, and many individuals on this specific development are attempting to underwrite,’ he said.