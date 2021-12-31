A ” gorgeous ” student was tragically slain after a car veered off the road and landed in a field. A “gorgeous” student was tragically killed.

Megan Harding-Jones, 18, was pronounced deceased at the car accident site in the early hours of the morning.

Megan Harding-Jones, 18, was tragically murdered after her vehicle went off the road and fell in a field.

After a devastating car crash, friends reported how they were “flooded with tears” as police began their investigation.

At 3.30 am on Saturday, Megan’s body was found in the Essex countryside.

Crash investigators shut down a stretch of the A414 near the village of North Weald for nearly six hours as they scoured the area.

One of Megan’s best friends, two years older than her at school, paid tribute to the popular adolescent.

According to this woman’s account, Megan was a bright young lady who was always cheerful and had a giant smile on her face. You’d never catch her in a bad mood or a bad mood.

“You’d Never Hear Megan Complain Since She Constantly Wanted To Satisfy Everyone.” She and her father had an excellent relationship; they adored each other.

“She Had Matured Into A Gorgeous, Pleasant Young Lady For Her Age,” he said.

When it came to her sense of humor, she was one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. To me, she was just the best person to be around, and her wide smile and pleasant energy could brighten up any place she entered. I would always look forward to seeing her because she always made me happy.”

Ashlea, 20, continued: “It wasn’t until you got to know her better that her true personality came out, and she became the kind of person you always wanted to be around.

When it came to pleasing others, “she didn’t have an evil bone in her body.”

At Broom Farm Training Centre, an equestrian center in Essex, Megan assisted Ashlea caring for her horses.

She said that horses have always been a part of Ashlea and I’s lives.

“When her cousin’s Halloween party rolled around two years ago, we finally got to know one other well after seeing and talking to each other at events since we were 11 years old. The horses looked at her as if they trusted her, and you could see that they did. “She could easily have difficult horses working contentedly.

According to Ashlea, she is now focusing on the good times she had with Megan.

“I Discovered It On Saturday Morning,” she remarked. A member of my family had called my mother, who immediately called me and ordered us to stop on the side of the road to hear the news.

Though it didn’t sink in at first, tears streamed down my face as I finally realized what was going on.

“All I Can Think About Is The Amazing Times We’ve Spent Together.”

“It’s extremely, very terrible,” Elsie Cunnew, a former Brentwood County High School classmate of Megan’s, said. Some of her high school pals, with whom she was close, posted RIP sentiments on Instagram earlier today. There were several RIPs and other messages in the comments as I browsed through them.”

In my mind, I wondered whether it was someone I knew when I saw that an 18-year-old girl had perished in an accident, and that turned out to be the case.”

As a student, she was in many of the same courses as I was. This young lady had a lot of charm.”

Police in Essex is urging anyone with information to come forward.

“Police Are Seeking For Witnesses Following A Tragic, Single-Vehicle Road Traffic Incident On The A414 Near To The Junction Of Bobbingworth Mill, North Weald, Shortly Before 3.30 Am,” the force stated in a statement.

“In a field, the automobile, a Volkswagon Polo, went off the road.

“Ambulance workers at the site pronounced an 18-year-old woman dead. It has been made clear to the next of kin.