Matt Cobden

Matthew Cobden was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the death of a minor who was killed in a car accident involving a Ferrari.

A jury in Winchester found Walton-on-Thames resident Matthew Cobden guilty of killing Alexander Worth with his irresponsible driving.

A two-year driving suspension and a mandatory extended retest were also imposed on him.

As they were not wearing seatbelts, the duo was thrown out of the Ferrari F50 when it “accelerated uncontrollably” and “launched into the air” at North Warnborough, Hampshire, a court heard. Judge Keith Cutler made the following statement as he sentenced Cobden: “The accident and its consequences were caused by you putting your foot down on the accelerator, which was unnecessary because the Ferrari could have been in first gear, and you put your foot down in order to thrill Alexander, you were showing off.

“You lost control of such a strong car when you accelerated it too quickly.

While you were accustomed to driving such vehicles, the surge of power threw you for a loop,” your testimony stated.

This court cannot do anything to bring Alexander back to his family,” he said.

The loss of his life is something I will never be able to adequately reflect or compensate for.

Seconds after the automobile disappeared from view, Cobden lost control of the vehicle, causing it to slam into a wooden post and fly into the air.

At a 10 mph advisory speed limit on the private access road, Cobden “misjudged the Ferrari’s immense power” and “over-accelerated,” said Cobden in court.

His left-hand drive of the supercar was accused of not “completely taking into consideration” that it could hit 60mph in less than 3 seconds and claim to be the closest you can go to an F1 vehicle while driving on the road.

When Alex Worth was murdered in an automobile accident at 8.30 p.m. on August 22, 2016, authorities have released the last time his mother, Arabella Worth, saw her son before the accident.

In the presence of Alex’s mother, King’s Worthy boy Justin Smith, an associate of hers, dropped down a car battery.

For Alex to be shot in the Ferrari Cobden had kept alongside around 170 other high-performance autos, Smith contacted the industrialist.

An auction for the showy automobile had been set for later that day.

On the defence side, it was reported that the automobile had a problem, and only six of its 12 cylinders were operational.

They claim that as a result, the remaining cylinders fired up, as a result, causing a dramatic rise in speed.

On the stand before the jury, Cobden wept as he confessed his regrets for not requesting that the boy, 13, wear a seatbelt.

According to Matthew Cobden, the Ferrari’s out-of-control speed was caused by a malfunction. He said he repeats the catastrophic accident in his mind “all the time,” yet he believes he had little time to react before the car slammed into a post on the side of the tiny lane.

“At least 40mph” has been stated as the speed of the F50 when it crashed.

Matthew Cobden, 38, has been charged with causing the death of his 13-year-old passenger, Alexander Worth.

Due to Cobden over-accelerating on his Ferrari F50, Alexander was killed in the crash.

By not wearing seatbelts, Winchester Crown Court heard today, both passengers were thrown from the vehicle.

Driver Cobden of Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, is now on trial for the careless driving of a pedestrian, which resulted in that person’s death. After Wilkins had detailed how the automobile had traveled down the track, he said that Mr. Cobden had accelerated, causing it to slip.

‘Alex was pronounced deceased at the spot, and the car was substantially damaged,’ said the police officer.

There were no ‘pre-collision problems which contributed to the disaster, according to Mr. Wilkins.

This deadly accident was caused by no pre-collision problems, according to the results of his crown testing, he explained.

The owner of the vehicle spent £50,000 on renovations within a year of purchasing it in 2015, according to the testimony presented in court.

He said: ‘It was simply being held at the site as a precautionary measure until it could be sold at auction. It was purchased in 2015 for £50,000 by the owner, who then decided to sell it.

The company that was auctioning it took it to Bruntingthorpe, Lincolnshire, that day for filming. An expert in the field of automotive journalism described it as a ‘fantastic specimen of a Ferrari F50.”

In 1995, the Ferrari F50 two-seater was Ferrari’s highest-ranking model.

Alain Prost’s 1990 Ferrari F car’s 4.7-liter V12 engine was adapted for use in the 4.7-liter V12 powerplant.

In July 1997, Ferrari’s Maranello plant in Italy created the final F50, which sports a removable hardtop roof.