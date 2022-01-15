Lisa Maria Boothe Biography, Career, And Early Years

Lisa Maria Boothe is a journalist who presently presents the TV programme “Outnumbered” on Fox News. Her birthplace is West Virginia, USA, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Early Life

Lisa is the daughter of politicians Jeffrey Ferris and Dianne Marie; she has three sisters. Diabetes killed her military grandpa Carl Wilkinson in 2016. Lisa Marie was raised in Washington, DC, and played lacrosse and field hockey in high school, leading her team to two state championships. ACL tear required reconstructive surgery, thus terminating her athletic career. She completed her undergraduate studies in political science and development at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville in 2007.

Profession

This was her first year as a staff assistant in the US House of Representatives. She worked for the National Republican Congressional Committee for two years before that. In 2012, she started working for Florida’s 24th congressional district’s representative, Sandra Adams. She was then recruited to be a spokesperson for Tommy Thompson, a Republican politician who was Wisconsin’s 42nd Governor. Lisa Marie subsequently worked for Sandy Adams, Shelley Moore Capito, and Mark Meadows. Her most popular essays are “President Obama Has Left the Middle-Class Behind” and “Hillary Clinton and the Wealth Factor”. Is she the new Romney?

Personality

Lisa is dating John Bourbonia Cummins, a businessman she met in 2013. John is the US Policy Communications and Media Director for Merck. Their romance was first made public when Lisa shared a picture of them together in 2015. One storey said they married in 2018, while another said they divorced. Lisa is extremely close to her family, especially her brothers, whom she thanks for her achievements.

Likes

Lisa likes travelling, but her favourite destination is Annapolis, Maryland, where she spends time with her mother. Her pet Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Bella, cost her about $2,500. She likes spending time in nature, visiting national parks, woods, and mountains, and recently visited Porto, Portugal.

Stats And Net Worth

Her height is 1.57m, weight is 112lbs (51ksg), and her vitals are 35-23-35. Lisa has a net worth of $10 million and makes $1.5 million each year through online partnerships. 35-23-35 Lisa has a net worth of $10 million and makes $1.5 million each year through online partnerships.

