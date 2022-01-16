Lisa Hartman Black Biography, Career, And Early Years

Lisa Hartman Black was born in Houston, Texas, on June 1, 1956. She is well recognised for her portrayal as Ciji Dunne in “Knots Landing.” She has also recorded solo albums during her career.

Early Life

There isn’t much information on Lisa since she hasn’t divulged anything about her life before becoming an actor. Her family, schooling, and upbringing have not been made public. She had an early interest in acting, which led to multiple television appearances, primarily in small parts.

Profession

She only appeared in one season of the 1977 comedy “Tabitha,” a “Bewitched” spin-off. Following that, she had many guest roles until landing the part of Neely O’Hara in the TV adaptation of “Valley Of The Dolls”. The film is said to be based on Jacqueline Susann’s 1966 book. The book was the year’s best-seller, selling over 31 million copies and becoming one of the most popular literary works ever published.

Lisa was also awarded for co-hosting “Universal Studios Summer Blast,” a television special celebrating Universal Studios’ 30th anniversary. As her career evolved, she focused more on music and less on acting. In 2011, she published “Lisa Hartman, Hold On,” a prequel to “Letterock.” Her latest CD is titled “Til My Heart Stops”.

Personality

Lisa has been married to musician Clint Black since 1991. Her spouse is well-known in country music. His first album “Killin’ Time” resulted in four straight number one songs in the late 1980s. In the 2000s, he returned to the top of the charts with a streak of dollars. They had a kid and lived in Laurel Canyon before moving to Nashville. It is unknown whether they still live there.

Online Presence

No internet presence may add to a lack of knowledge about her past and present endeavours. She has no social media profiles on big platforms like Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. In an interview, she said she had a nice upbringing and that her mother, a publicist for the entertainment business, was one of the reasons she got into it. Her mother demanded she become a celebrity and aggressively encouraged her to do so. She has reportedly done some theatrical work, however it is not as widely recognised as her movie work.

Worth

Lisa Hartman Black’s net worth is unknown. Her net worth was reported to be above $5 million by trustworthy sources. Although she has made money from her music releases, her career as a soap opera actor has increased her fame and income.