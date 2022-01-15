Lindy Booth Biography, Career, And Early Life

Lindy Booth was born in Ontario, Canada, on April 2, 1979. She is a model and an entrepreneur, in addition to appearing in TV programmes like “The Philanthropist” and “The Librarians” as Cassandra Cillian. Her other credits include “The Famous Jett Jackson” on Disney Channel.

Profession

She has worked in the entertainment industry since 1998, earning considerable expertise in both television and movies.

In Her Career

Lindy started her acting career on television, playing Riley Grant in “The Famous Jett Jackson,” a coming-of-age drama about the life of the titular heroine from “Silverstone.” Among her early notable parts was Riley Grant in “The Famous Jett Jackson,” a coming-of-age programme depicting the lives of the namesake figure. She reprised her role in the 2001 film “Jett Jackson”. She also starred in two seasons of “Relic Hunter” as Claudia, a professor who searches for relics and old things with her crew. The objects usually have supernatural or sophisticated technical properties.

Following her appearance on that programme, she was cast in the television miniseries “Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows,” based on Lorna Luft’s memoir “Me and My Shadows: A Family Memoir.” In the miniseries, she portrayed Lorna Luft. The following year, she had a recurring role on the TV programme “The 4400” in its second season. Lindy has appeared in various thrillers, including “Behind the Wall,” which depicts an evil spirit terrorising the second storey of a lighthouse. She had a recurring part in the 2013 BBC programme Copper, set in New York City during the American Civil War in the 1860s.

It was BBC America’s first scripted programme and lasted for two seasons. Then she starred in “The Librarians,” a TV series based on the film “The Librarian,” which lasted for four seasons before being cancelled owing to poor viewership. The famous comic book series “Kick-Ass: The Dave Lizewski Years” is based on the 2010 film “Kick-Ass,” in which she played Night Bitch. It fared well at the box office, although not as well as the original. Her latest work has centred on the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark movies including “The Sound of Christmas” and “Under the Autumn Moon.”

Personality

Booth reportedly married director Jeff Wadlow in 2014. Neither have verified this, and Booth likes to keep this area of her personal life private. We assume she is unmarried since she admitted to having a crush on one of Ethan Hawke’s characters around the same time. She said she doesn’t have time due to her busy schedule. Her social media profile also suggests she lives alone and has never married.

Worth

Lindy Booth has amassed a net worth of over $3 million through her successful career in the entertainment sector.