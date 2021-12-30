Lian Hananel: Who is He, and How Die?

A tragic Turkish socialite and her entire hen party perished in a private plane crash, and her heartbroken fiancé pays tribute to his “sweet-hearted angel” as funerals are held.

Miss Basaran, 28, and her seven pals had just returned from a hen party in Dubai, where they had been celebrating her 28th birthday.

At her funeral in an Istanbul mosque, her fiancé Murat Gezer carried her coffin.

Murat Gezer was supposed to marry her next month, but he had to say farewell to her in her rose-adorned coffin today.

Mr. Gezer’s homage to Miss Basaran was heartbreaking: ‘My sweet-hearted angel.’ I’m very grateful to have you in my life. ‘Stay with me.’

The Ciragan Saray, an Ottoman-era mansion overlooking the Bosphorus in Istanbul, was set to host their wedding on April 14.

After a farewell service at a mosque in Istanbul’s Atakoy district for her and two other victims, Miss Basaran was laid to rest.

It was a hen party made up of seven young ladies who had excellent professions in the fashion business and were newly married.

Burcu Gundogar Urfali’s husband, Sinan Urfali, was spotted sobbing at the coffin of his young wife outside the mosque.

At the Zincirlikuyu Cemetery in Istanbul, Asli Izmirli and Ayse And were buried.

They were buried in two separate ceremonies at two Jewish cemeteries in the districts of Ulus and Arnavutkoy, both of which belong to Istanbul’s Jewish community.

Pilot Melike Kuvvet, a former Turkish air force member, was laid to rest in her hometown of Konya, where she was born.

Television images showed her pilot’s overalls being laid on her casket as mourners laid their heads on it.

Beril Gerbes, the other pilot, has not yet been found.

According to Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, the cause of the plane’s crash is yet unknown.

She was employed by her father’s company, Basaran Holdings, which her father owned. Reuters reports that Trabzonspor’s former deputy chairman, Mr. Basaran, controls businesses ranging from yachts to electricity.

‘Mina Towers’, a set of luxury apartment towers in Istanbul named after his daughter, are also owned and operated.

Mina was a member of the company’s board of directors and was expected to take over the real estate industry.

According to Turkish and Iranian officials, as many as eight passengers and three crew members passed in the plane’s accident in the Zagros Mountains, according to Turkish and Iranian officials. Eleven people, including three crew members, were killed, and one of the passengers on the Başaran Holdings flight was Liana Hananel, founder of celebrity-preferred bikini company Lily & Rose.

Founded in Istanbul in 2012, the band was noted for its designs, especially for ladies of diverse physique types.

In addition to Mina Başaran, the daughter of Huseyin Başaran, the owner of Başaran Holding, it was revealed that she was the inventor of the bikini brand favored by celebrities. Lili and Rose founder Liana Hananel was one of the passengers on board. Celebrities like zge Ulusoy and Seyma Subasi wear their bikinis. Martha Graeff is a fan of the company.

In an interview with Burcu Gundogan Urfal, A textile and fashion design major, he began his studies at Istanbul Technical University before moving to the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York to complete a double degree program.

A Critic’s Award for his graduation project was the first time a Turkish student had received one. She’d found out she was expecting.

Erak’s business partner’s daughter, Cetin Akay’s Sinem Akay.