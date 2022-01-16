Laneya Grace Biography, Career, And Early Life

Laneya Grace was born on June 23, 2004 in San Francisco, California, USA. Her most famous job as a teenage fashion model is in the 2013 Avicii hit song “Wake Me Up” music video. Her professional career has soared since 2007. Her admirer also backs her.

Early Life

Laneya Grace grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area with her parents, Thomas Stevenson and his unidentified wife. Her father is Thomas Stevenson and her mother is unknown. Her younger sister, Kay, is also called Kay. Her parents are protective of her, therefore her father maintains her Instagram and Twitter accounts. She is an American citizen who belongs to a Christian ethnic group. Laneya is now in middle school.

Her parents were having their second kid. Her parents took many shots of her at Capitola Beach to distract her from the baby. They sent them to Ford Models in New York City, one of the world’s most famous modelling agencies.

Profession

Laneya started modelling at the age of three, while still in diapers and unable to walk. Her first campaign was for Macy’s, but she had to quit Ford Models at the age of seven since the agency had closed its young model sections. Laneya was afterwards signed by JE Model Management and continues modelling. She is presently with Wilhelmina Models and was formerly with JE Agency.

Personality

Laneya Grace is too young to have a partner right now. Laneya likes spending time with her family, travelling, swimming, sketching, and reading. Aside from Gigi and Bella Hadid, her favourite designer is Ralph Lauren. “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens” is a fave. Her favourite TV programme is AMC’s post-apocalyptic Korean drama “The Walking Dead.” Laneya loves pizza. She trains in boxing and Muay Thai. It’s no surprise that she loves London. Laneya loves animals and has a lovely and well-trained pet dog called Lando. Her present residence is Texas.

Worth

Laneya Grace has amassed a net worth of over $2.5 million as a professional fashion model. She’s been in the fashion business for almost a decade.