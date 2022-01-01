Laeticia Brouwer-Who is she?

A supplied image obtained Tuesday, April 18, 2017 of Laeticia Brouwer, the 17-year-old who died after being attacked by a shark in Western Australia's south on Monday. The teenager from Singleton was surfing with her Dad in Esperance when she was bitten. Authorities believe it was a great white shark. (AAP image/WA police) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Shark Attack Kills 17-Year-Old Surfer’s Leg: ‘She Died Doing Something She Loved’

Laeticia Brouwer’s father was able to take her out of the water, where family members and a nurse who happened to be on the beach provided first aid to her.

On Monday, a 17-year-old girl died after being attacked by a shark off the southern coast of Western Australia while surfing with her father. There were no witnesses except her mother and two sisters.

Sharks attacked Laeticia Brouwer and her father, both experienced surfers in the waters off the coast of Esperance in Western Australia, an Esperance police official told The Australian.

Fortunately, Brouwer’s father was able to get her out of the water, where she was given first treatment and a tourniquet was placed in place to stop blood loss.

A shark may have ripped her leg off, according to local accounts.

As paramedic Paul Gaughan told the outet, “They truly gave the little child every imaginable opportunity for a positive ending” under such extreme circumstances. It’s very bad that the injuries were so serious in this instance, unfortunately.”

After the incident, the teenager was taken to Esperance Hospital, where he was declared dead.

A shark attack has claimed the lives of three people in Western Australia in less than a year, according to the Australian.

Steve Evans, the victim’s uncle, was overcome with emotion when he spoke on behalf of the family on Monday.

He and his family are relieved that Laeticia died doing what she loved, he adds. The whole family was enamoured with the ocean. Her and her siblings have a passion for surfing.

Over the Easter weekend, an Australian family from Singleton had travelled to Kelp Beds Beach for a vacation.

Evans thanks everyone who helped save Brouwer’s life, including the officers, first responders, and bystanders.

“Laeticia’s family, friends, and everyone who knew her will miss her,” he said as he spoke. Because she is now resting in God’s presence in Heaven, we as a family may find some comfort.

Fisheries Minister Dave Kelly told WA Today that the government would not use drum lines to attempt to catch a shark.

Fisheries and municipal officials must first decide if it is safe to open the beach, he added. “Fisheries boats are monitoring the beaches, as well as employees.” Drum lines were nowhere to be seen this morning in the areas where we had previously voiced our concerns.

Our beaches are not any less cruel because of the automated deployment of drum lines. On Monday afternoon, the father of a teenage surfer who was mauled to death by a shark used a surfboard rope as a tourniquet to try to save his daughter’s life.

A shark chewed off Laeticia’s left leg at the hip when her father, Leon Brouwer, was surfing at Esperance, Western Australia.

All three of them fought to save Laeticia (a.k.a. “Teesh”) and pull her to shore while doing CPR for 20 minutes until rescuers came.

Laeticia’s death was discovered later at Esperance Hospital.

Fisheries inspectors, according to 7 News, returned to the scene of the incident early Tuesday morning.

They’re now searching for the great white shark they believe to have murdered the teen..

There will be no drum lines deployed in Western Australia after the fatal shark attack, but the WA government will soon disclose its position on shark deterrent devices.

Fisheries Minister Dave Kelly, on the other hand, indicated that in light of the death of a 17-year-old fisherman, no drumlines will be utilised.

When asked about the drumlines, he stated, “We made it plain in opposition that we do not see the rationale of automatically deploying them since they do not really make our beaches any safer.”

New Labor plans to promote individual shark deterrents, according to Mr. Kelly, who expects to make an announcement regarding this strategy in the coming weeks.

At this point in time, the incident is still very fresh, therefore the narrator says, “I don’t seek to discuss all the merits and downsides of different components of the shark mitigation programme now.”

It would be wonderful if we were able to avoid such occurrences rather than argue about what to do in the aftermath of an assault.’

Pollard was assaulted in 2014 at Wylie BaySean. The incident resulted in the amputation of his right hand and left arm.

Neville Manstead, a former fisherman and surfer, said he would never again get into the ocean.

In this precise place, there have now been two incidents in a row He wondered whether his kid could have done it. “Flying like flies” were sharks along the shore, according to him.

Esperance couldn’t have imagined the ‘devastating news’ that had been delivered to her.

Sadly, she is the third person to have died in a shark attack in Western Australia thus far this year.