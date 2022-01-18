Kathy Colace Laurinaitis Biography and Details

The following is a brief Kathy Colace Laurinaitis Bio, as well as details about her personal life and career. The businesswoman was born in Los Angeles, California. Her parents are unknown but her father owned a Produce company. She had four siblings, Brianna, Nicole, and John. Her father was an active part of her family, helping her raise her children.

Kathy Colace was born in 1964. Her parents were not named, but she had four siblings. Her father owned Colace Bros, a cantaloupe sorting company. She began working for the company in her seventh grade, and worked there until she finished college. Her mother had two children, a son and a daughter. The family owned Colace Bros for eight years, and Kathy was very active in it.

Known as a visionary businesswoman, Kathy Colace Laurinaitis was born in 1964 in Los Angeles. She and her husband were married in 2016.

Career:

Career:

In addition to being an entrepreneur, Kathy Colace is a businesswoman. She works as a Senior Producer for WWE. She has a daughter, Maya, from a previous relationship. She lives in Phoenix, Arizona, and maintains a social media presence. Her Facebook page has numerous pictures of her family. She has an Instagram account with over 163,000 followers and a Twitter profile with over 19,000 fans.

Family background:

Her father was a businessman, and her mother was a housewife. She studied at the University of San Diego and graduated in 1983. She was married for a number of years to her ex-husband Jon Garcia. She and Jon had three children together. In fact, Niki and Brie Bella were born 16 minutes apart. After their divorce in February 2016, Kathy and John Laurinaitis were married.

After working with her father’s company for 18 years, Colace left to start her own business in June 1999. The company focused on reinforcing new companies and guiding them through the business world. She also built a team of recruiters who helped new companies hire certain types of employees. Eventually, she was able to grow her business to a multi-million-dollar enterprise and made a significant impact on the entrepreneur community.

Net Worth:

Net Worth:

The businesswoman's career has been successful and she has won numerous awards. She has a $2 million net worth, and her husband has a net worth of around $2 million. Her husband, John, is a famous television personality and a professional wrestler.

Business details:

Business details:

In addition to being an entrepreneur, Colace has several business ventures. Her company JBN & Associates has been a successful name in the sports world. As a businesswoman, she also has a strong passion for cancer awareness. In July 2016, she underwent a major surgery to remove a tumor from her cerebrum. Moreover, she is a mother of three children, including twins.

As a businesswoman, Kathy Colace is also an author and co-founder of JBN & Associates. In addition, she is the mother of Nikki and Brie Bella, famous wrestlers. The twins have been a part of the company since its founding in 1986. Their relationship is a strong one and their daughters are very proud of it. Despite her upcoming birthday, her husband and kids are very close to her.

Educational Background:

The businesswoman is an American who holds a White ethnicity. She attended the University of San Diego in 1982 and graduated from there in 1983. She was a student in seventh grade when she began working. She then went to work for her father’s produce company in El Centro, CA. In June 1999, she founded her own company JBN & Associates, LLC. During her first few years in business, she was very successful and was a key contributor to her parents’ success.

In addition to her work with the Phoenix Suns, Kathy Colace is an entrepreneur. She started her business, JBN & Associates, in 1999. As part of her business ventures, she has also worked closely with the NBA organization. She serves on the board of the Phoenix Suns Charities and on the board of the Phoenix Suns Nite Hoops organization. She married former WWE wrestler John Laurinaitis on March 24, 2016.

The birth of her twin daughters Nikki and Brie Bella makes her an even more impressive celebrity. In addition to her wrestling career, she is an advocate of cancer awareness, and is an advocate of women's rights. She is also a member of several boards, including the Entrepreneurs' Organization of Arizona and the Phoenix suns Charities. She has been in the entertainment business for nearly 30 years.

Marital Information:

Personal Biography Details:

Personal Biography Details:

Although Kathy Colace is a successful businesswoman, her personal life has also been in the media. She married Jon Garcia when both of them had no idea of each other's love lives. The couple divorced in 1998. Their children were born 16 minutes apart.

Her net worth is estimated to be $2 million. She has been married to John Laurinaitis for over 10 years. Their relationship was extremely happy. She was a great mother to her twin daughters, and they are very close. She is also a successful businesswoman. In fact, she has been married to Jon Garcia for 12 years. If you’re interested in learning about Kathy Colace’s career, you can read her complete biography here.