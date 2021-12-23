Josh Caines

Crash-killing driver who was high on vodka and horse tranquilizer ketamine before driving was sentenced to three years in prison.

Prior to getting in the car, Caines had six pints of lager and a shot of vodka.

In the aftermath of smashing the Mini into a ditch, he exited the vehicle and left Mr. Fulcher to deal with the problem.

Ben Fulcher, a front-seat passenger, was killed in a tragic crash on October 15, 2016, in Coddenham, Suffolk, which Caines admitted to causing.

After a night of drinking in Claydon near Ipswich, the two friends drove to Ben’s parents’ house in Needham Market the following day.

However, Caines claimed he had no other drinks until after midnight, despite consuming six pints and two vodkas.

On October 15, however, the gang was pictured sipping rum in the early hours of the morning.

Ketamine was also found in Caines’ system at roughly 11 p.m., according to the court.

It was later in the day around 4.30 am and 8.30 am when they got into the plaintiff’s red Mini and drove towards his father’s home in Witnesham.

While Mr. Fulcher was driving, he was unbuckled.

At a steep turn in the road, Caines veered off the street and wound up in a ditch.

Fortunately for Caines, he was only slightly injured in the wreckage of his Mini Cooper, but he was responsible for leaving his critically wounded friend Ben behind in the car.

Refusing To Call For Help, He Quickly Flew Away.

The court was told that Ben had been transferred to a hospital and given early medical attention would have likely prevented his death.

Later that terrible day, blood samples taken from Caines were rescheduled to reflect their original time of collection.

It is possible he had a blood-alcohol level between 97 and 252mg per 100ml of blood.

Rupert Overbury stated that Caines’ blood alcohol level of 160mg per 100ml was the basis for his sentence.

80mg Is The Legal Maximum.

The defense counsel, Steven Dyble, said that Caines “showed sorrow” and has since stopped driving.

Ben’s bereaved father testified in court with tears in his eyes.

Then he went on to describe Ben, fighting back tears the whole time.

‘He was the son I’d always wished for.’

The man I used to stand in the shadows here.’

No words can resurrect the life of the much son, grandson, and brother,” said Judge Overbury in announcing a three-and-a-half-year driving restriction for Caines, who was also sentenced to two years in prison.

All of the people he has touched have been and will remain to be harmed by Ben’s actions.

No phrases I write today are fit for every period of sadness or loss,’ writes the poet.

Outside of the courthouse, however, The distraught family of Ben’s death-row inmate urged that more severe penalties be meted out to drunk drivers.

Ben’s death “will never be reflected in today’s sentence,” they said in a statement. If judges continue to grant short jail terms to drunk drivers, we will see an increase in the number of fatalities on our roads. At least a few of the fatalities that occurred might have been avoided.

To paraphrase the author, “people need to recognize that the danger of murdering or being murdered is pretty serious,” which eventually ruins lives.

Without catching and deterring drink-driving motorists, our roads will never be safe.

“Ben will be remembered as a lovely, witty, and devoted young man,” the family said in a heartfelt tribute to Ben.

Every day, and for the rest of our lives, we shall feel his absence.

‘We are grateful for the 21 years he has been a part of our lives.’

Ex-police officer and CADD trustee John Scruby stated that drink drivers could be sentenced to 14 years in prison if convicted.

Fuming, “Shorter sentences like these are not giving the correct message,” said Mr. Scruby in a warning.

As long as I can remember, the administration has complained about light sentences, but the judiciary has not been directed to do what they should.’

According to a recent poll, almost seven out of ten respondents believe it should be considered manslaughter. While it’s true that lesser sentences are still common, this is concerning. No one was pressing him to drink and drive in this instance, so he had the choice of whether or not to accept the risk.