Is There A Way To Change Tumblr’s Primary Blog?

Tumblr is an excellent platform for bloggers who prefer to keep their posts short and sweet. It’s ideal for newbies who cannot afford to buy expensive blogging tools but still want to get started. Despite being free, blogging offers a lot of room for personalization.

Tumblr allows you to designate a primary blog for your account. However, some people may mistakenly believe that if they develop a primary blog on Tumblr, they cannot change it.

How To Easily Switch Tumblr Blogs

The difference between primary and secondary blogs should be clear to you before we go any further. Tumblr’s primary blog refers to the first blog that you post. At the time of signing up, you must do this. Tumblr’s social features are available on the previous blog. In some cases, you may be able to like and comment on other posts due to this. In addition, you have the option of receiving audience feedback. As a public post, anyone can see this.

As an alternative, a Tumblr “secondary blog” serves as a supplement to the primary blog rather than the primary blog. Compared to the previous blog, this one is a little more advanced, but it is still vital for building a blog. Tumblr interactions are not accessible to them. You can, however, make the post password-protected, making it a very secure location. As a result, you’ll only be able to view this post if you have the key. Using this Tumblr side-blog, you can create a group blog, which is very popular right now.

Your primary blog can now be on Tumblr because of this information.

Because there is no way to swap blogs, you should know this before you try it. This does not preclude you from completing the project. Tumblr’s primary blog can be changed in two ways, which we’ll go over in this article.

Change Primary Blog On Tumblr

Tumblr’s primary blog can be changed in the simplest way possible. A professional-looking blog should be used as the primary blog because anyone can access it. It should be an accurate reflection of your abilities and character. So, what you need to do is to make your primary blog professional. Before you do anything else, make sure that the primary blog’s content is completely gone. Do this if you have a gut feeling; it doesn’t convey a professional air. The next step is to rename it and make changes to the content. Include a link to your main company blog at the end.

Tumblr Secondary Blog

Creating a new Tumblr account is another way to learn how to switch primary blogs on Tumblr. After that, you can simply make two separate accounts. One may be for personal use, while the other may be used in the workplace. Only one blog post can be created in the new account. To add a link to your second blog, go back to your original invoice and insert it here. Accepting the invitation is all that is required of you. Afterward, you can return to the original account and promote it again. Keep track of all of your messages in one place with this new feature.

Using these two methods, you can easily switch Tumblr’s primary blogs without any hassle. You can select the most appropriate method for you based on your requirements.

CONCLUSION

On Tumblr, you’ve learned how to switch your primary blogs easily. The only thing you’ll need to do is follow the instructions in this article to the letter. You can’t mess with the order, or else things won’t work out.

To post-password-protected changes to your Tumblr primary blog; you don’t need to be a tech-savvy individual. Tumblr, on the other hand, should be used at least for a while. This will assist you in gaining a better understanding of the various options and menus.