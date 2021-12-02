Is It Possible To Stream Steam Using Chromecast?

Stream steam to Chromecast and Chromecast Audio are two entirely separate gadgets from one another. The Chromecast is designed for video and audio streaming, and it intends to provide consumers with a smart TV at a meager price of just $30. Aiming to provide you with intelligent speakers without breaking the bank, the Chromecast Audio is designed to broadcast audio to speakers.

Even though both devices are inexpensive, you may not want to purchase them both and instead want to utilize the Chromecast just as an audio streaming device instead of a video streaming device. This is feasible as long as you are not attempting to connect the Chromecast to a pair of speakers simultaneously.

What you can do is stream audio from your PC or Mac to the Chromecast if you use the appropriate third-party applications. Here’s how to do it. Chromecast Audio Stream is the application you’ll need to use on Windows. It is pretty easy to use. Simply download it and execute the EXE file that comes with it.

Check to verify that your Chromecast is appropriately configured and operating. The Chromecast icon is added to the System Tray by the application. Right-click it and pick your Chromecast from the drop-down menu. That is all that is required. Any audio played on your system will be streamed via the speakers on your TV/Monitor.

You may adjust the volume by using the volume controls on the program playing audio, such as the VLC player or YouTube’s media player. If you use the default volume settings on your system, you will not adjust the volume at all.

Stream Steam To Chromecast: How?

To use the official procedure, you’ll need to sign in and input your credentials. Start by downloading the SteamLink software for your PC. This is Valve-created software, so you can be confident that it won’t infect your device with viruses. However, the first step is to download and install the SteamLink program, which can be found on Windows, Macintosh, and Linux-based computers and operating systems.

Navigate to the ‘Stream’ area of the app when it has been installed and opened. In this section, the program will provide a list of devices used to broadcast computer activities. With SteamLink’s Homeroom Chromecast option, for example, your PC screen will be streamed to the flatscreen in your homeroom through a Chromecast device.

It’s now easy to play any game you want to on Steam and connect Bluetooth-enabled controllers and other devices. As long as your mouse and keyboard or controller are linked to your SteamLink account, you’ll always be able to see the action on your large screen.

How To Broadcast Steam Games To A Chromecast

Steam is primarily a PC game distribution platform that includes both a client application and an online store. Since most PCs support Chromecast, you may use it to stream your Steam games to another display through Chromecast (yep, Valve Corporation, the company behind Steam, also creates its games).

If you don’t have a Chromecast, you’ll need to use this method since the link between the two devices is flawless. Using your PC and SteamLink, you can play games like Team Fortress 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and other third-party titles, which will then be streamed to the Chromecast dongle and shown on the large screen.

In A Nutshell

To play Cyberpunk 2077 on the Chromecast-enabled device, you’ll need to use the official Steam link program to stream the game from your PC to it, which is a straightforward process but will result in a smoother and more uninterrupted experience if you use the official Steam link application.