I’m unvaccinated. What can I do to travel safely?

Traveling internationally is always a difficult process. The outbreak of coronavirus has made travel even more complicated , and has added more requirements for travelers from abroad. One of the main requirements to travel is a vaccination. It’s in tandem with testing and is essential to ensure that spreading of virus under control. However, not all are vaccination-free and it could be due to various reasons. Certain people may not want to get vaccinated, and some may not be able to be vaccinated due to medical reasons. If you’re someone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet and you are not sure what to do, here’s how you can get it.

Keep your distance

Covid-19 can be described as a respiratory disease that is spreads just like flu or cold. Snorting and coughing are two evident ways of spreading it, however breathing and talking could also cause the spread of the contaminated droplets. Patients can get sick when these droplets get into their mouth, nose or eyes. Infected droplets can remain on the surface for a certain duration, transmission through air is likely. This is why it is crucial to adhere to the government’s rules on social distancing.

Make sure you follow this checklist prior to you begin your journey:

Find out the most recent guidelines for staying secure from COVID-19, and how to avoid contracting the disease or spreading the virus to others.

If you own an Android device then get and download the NHS COVID-19 application. Find out if anything is that is relevant to your plans and then use the app to track any time you see an official NHS COVID-19 QR codes.

If you also answer”yes” to one of these questions, check out the above-mentioned links if you require self-isolation:

Do you know anyone who is concerned that they could be suffering from COVID-19, or are you certain of it?

Are you in contact with someone who may be infected by COVID-19? Regardless of whether you have them in your home or not?

Have you received a call from you received an email from the NHS Test and Trace Service sent you an email with directions

If you’re certain that you’re not infected You can begin your journey. The guidelines of the government regarding safe traveling are comprehensive and cover all types and types of trips. Therefore, you should read them to make sure you are following all safety precautions and guidelines.

Mask Up

Put on a mask for face protection in public areas in situations where other social distancing measures are not easy to adhere to especially in areas in which widespread local transmission is common. Due to the spread of the disease Delta as well as the Omicron varieties, health professionals advise masking off in areas with a substantial or high number of people. If you’re unvaccinated suffer from a weaker immune system or are susceptible to serious illness, it is recommended that you choose to wear a face mask, regardless of the level of transmission. It is suggested that you use a mask that is properly fit comfortably around your mouth and nose, and that you have more than one layer in crowded areas. N-95, KN95, and KN-94 are excellent masks for those traveling. A face cover that is double-layered can reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 through other people , or the chance of transmitting it to others particularly in enclosed areas and when you’re outdoors with crowds.

Sanitize

Alongside washing your hands often, take hand sanitizer along and ensure that it’s not done. You don’t want to be out of hand sanitizer while traveling. The prevention of the spread of coronavirus is also a matter of thorough cleansing and disinfection. This includes disinfecting commonly used devices like your smartphone or phone that you use when shopping, traveling or on public transport, as well as when you notice your hands aren’t completely clean. If you can, stay away from using cash, too.

Self-Isolate at Arrival

If you are positive for COVID-19 while or after your travels you need to adhere to specific guidelines and procedures to be self-isolated. There are various procedures for those not vaccine-free, who receive an unconfirmed COVID-19 test result, as well as those who do not perform a test upon returning from a trip abroad. The government has an up-to-date page that covers all the requirements for anyone who is infected following overseas travel.

Do the COVID-19 Tests

The majority of countries around the globe require travelers to be either vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide the results of tests that prove that the traveler isn’t infected with COVID-19 prior the time they are allowed to enter. If you’re not yet vaccinated, you’ll likely have to undergo testing for COVID-19 prior to being able to be granted entry into your destination, particularly in the event that you’re planning to visit a foreign country. Certain countries consider a quick antigen flow test as sufficient to be used for tests. Others require that travelers entering the country to have received at least a negative result in an RT-PCR. If you have an positive result from an Antigen-lateral flow test you’ll be required (by all nations) to undergo a follow-up test using RT-PCR and then be placed in quarantine for a week or two. To ensure your safety it is suggested that you undergo regularly scheduled tests while traveling regardless of whether you are required to do so.

Consider Vaccination

If you do not have a medical circumstance that requires you aren’t vaccinated you ought to seriously think about taking the shots sooner than later. Now, we are more aware of the way in which the Omicron variant impacts people, and every indication suggests it is the Omicron variant has less of an impact on those who have been vaccine-vaccinated. Even those who are vaccinated may be infected with COVID-19’s Omicron variant, however they are more likely to suffer from the disease is less severe when compared with patients who haven’t been vaccinated. The booster shots are also proven to be effective in reducing levels of disease due to Omicron and other COVID-19 variants.

Postpone your travel plans, if possible

As the omicron variant is soaring in recent times, it’s an extremely risky time to travel, particularly for those who aren’t vaccinated or who are at risk of becoming seriously sick. If you’re one of those people, consider absconding from travel plans everywhere in the event that they can’t be avoided. It may be beneficial to delay the travel plan until the transmission rates for COVID-19 decrease at the destination you’re planning to visit.

