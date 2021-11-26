How To Use Chromecast To Stream Windows Media Player Content

This tutorial will explain how to Chromecast from a windows media player. In terms of media players, Windows Media Player is among the most established. Since Windows 3.0 was released in the 1990s, the Windows Xp has been a vital part of Microsoft’s operating systems.

When Windows 7 was released in 2009, Microsoft made significant improvements to the features and user experience. Still, the project was put on hold Media Player 12 didn’t receive the exact contemporary touch-optimized UI change as other programs when Windows 8 debuted in 2012.

Windows 8.1 and 10 didn’t alter this in the least. However, Microsoft preload Windows Media Player as a Windows component in its most recent operating system.

After reviewing use statistics and consumer comments, the business made the unsurprising decision to discontinue the Media Player’s metadata function. The Media Player is still available in Windows 10 as an old deprecated software until Microsoft formally ends its support.

Except for the fact that some individuals still like its simplicity, the player offers nothing particularly noteworthy. For media playback, it’s clear that you’re using Windows Media Player. It’s an unusual option, yet it works.

Chromecast users who want to view videos on the large screen with Windows Media Player should check this tutorial for solutions. Windows Media Player on Chromecast has never been more accessible.

To Chromecast Windows Media Player, you first need to install Chrome on your computer.

How To Stream Windows Media Player To A Chromecast

It’s important to note that Windows Media Player does not come pre-installed with compatibility for Chromecast. It’s also possible to utilize the program by mirroring the complete Windows screen onto your Chromecast device.

You’ll need to accomplish the following before you can mirror the screen:

Install Google Chrome 87.0.4280.88 or a later version on your Windows PC or laptop. It’s the most recent version available right now.

Make sure that your Chromecast dongle is plugged in and linked to your Wi-Fi network before you begin streaming content. Devices with built-in certification for Chromecast, such as Android TVs and set-top boxes, are also affected by this trend.

Make that your PC or laptop is linked to the same network router as the Chromecast device, whether you use Ethernet or Wi-Fi to access the internet.

How To Install Google Chrome On A Windows Machine

Installing Google Chrome on your PC is easy if you follow these steps.

Visit google.com/chrome/ in a new tab in your browser.

Wait for the Chrome installation file to download after clicking the Download Chrome button.

In the Downloads folder, double-click on the installer file to begin the installation process.

Installing Chrome on a Windows PC or laptop is done automatically via the installer. A shortcut to the browser will also be created on the desktop.

To learn more about Chrome, open the Settings menu and choose About Chrome. Chrome will download and install any new updates as soon as they become available. When the update is complete, all you have to do is press the Relaunch button once again.

On Chromecast, Play Windows Media Player

Even though it’s simply a web browser, Google Chrome packs a punch. In addition to the Cast choice, there are many more.

Chrome is the most basic alternative for mirroring the Windows desktop feed with correct audio playback, despite more complex options. Windows Media Player may be installed on a Chromecast by following these instructions:

Open Google Chrome on your desktop or the Start menu by clicking on it.

The three-dot kebab menu () symbol at the right end of the navigation bar may be accessed by clicking on the three dots.

You may now pick the Cast option from the drop-down list. Immediately, a little window should open up.

If your Chromecast or Chromecast built-in device is connected to the same network as your computer, you should be able to view it in the same window. To use it, just click the button.

Finally, click the Share button in the next pop-up window to share the selected screen.

FINAL VERDICT

For those of you who were able to follow this tutorial, thank you! You may attempt to reduce the distance between the devices and make sure your Chromecast receives strong Wi-Fi signals if you detect any reduction in the mirroring quality.

If you have a Chromecast Ultra or a Chromecast with Google TV, this tutorial is for you.