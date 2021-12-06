In today’s world, blogging has become a common pastime. People’s thoughts may now be freely expressed on blogs without fear of retribution. For most individuals, making money online is an option for both primary and supplemental income sources. Write your blog posts on any number of different platforms. Tumblr is a well-known platform for publishing blogs. On Tumblr, we’ll show you how to switch primary blogs on Tumblr. The posts in Tumblr should be backed up first.

Tumblr is an excellent site for those who wish to publish brief blog entries. It’s perfect for newbies who can’t afford to buy pricey blogging equipment but want to get started. One may personalize one’s blog post even if it is free.

Tumblr has a feature that allows you to choose the main blog. However, some individuals may mistakenly believe that it cannot be modified once they make the primary blog on Tumblr.

This guide will show you how to quickly and efficiently move between your main Tumblr sites. Check out the article to make sure you understand the instructions.

Is It Possible To Easily Change Tumblr Blogs?

The distinction between primary and secondary blogs should be clear to you before we go any further. Tumblr’s main blog refers to the initial blog that you upload. This must be done at the time of registration. Tumblr’s social features may be accessed via the previous post. This may enable you to engage with other postings by giving you the ability to like and comment on them. In addition, you are allowed to respond to any questions or comments from the audience. As a result, anybody with internet access may view it.

Method 1

Alter The Blog’s Homepage

A Tumblr secondary blog, on the other hand, is an addition to the main blog. Compared to the last blog, this one is a bit better, but it’s still a vital technique for the growth of a blog. They are unable to see any Tumblr interactions. You may password-protect the post, making it a very secure area. As a result, you’ll only be able to access this post if you have the key. Create a group blog using this Tumblr side-blog, which is popular right now.

Now that we know this, switching to Tumblr as your central blogging platform will be a breeze for you.

You should be aware there is no way to trade blogs. There is no reason to believe that you can’t accomplish your goal despite this. This article will show you how to modify Tumblr’s main blog using two different techniques.

Step-By-Step Guide On How To Create A Link To An External Site

Tumblr’s main blog may be changed in the easiest method possible. A professional-looking blog should be used as the main blog since everyone can access it. It should be an accurate depiction of who you are as a person. In other words, you must turn your main blog into a professional one.

Adding Connections To Other Sites

Make sure that the main blog’s current material has been deleted. This should only be done if you feel that this does not portray a professional image. Renaming and editing the content are the next steps. Make sure to provide a link to your main blog at the conclusion.

Method: 2

Create A Second Account (Tumblr Secondary Blog)

Creating a new Tumblr account is another way to learn how to switch main blogs on Tumblr. Make two separate accounts for yourself, then. You may use one for personal reasons and another for business ones. You can only publish one main blog entry with the new account.

Tumblr As A Secondary Blog

Return to your previous account and paste the URL to your second blog. Accepting the invitation is all that is required of you. After that, you may promote your original invoice. This will make it simpler for you all to keep records of all of the texts you get.

Tumblr users may easily swap their main blogs using these two techniques. It is up to you to pick which strategy is most suited to your situation.

CONCLUSION

Switching main blogs on Tumblr has never been easier. The only thing you’ll need to do is follow the instructions in this article to the letter. You can’t mess with the sequence, or else things won’t work out.

To modify your Tumblr main blog, you don’t need to be a tech-savvy individual. Tumblr, on the other hand, should be used at least for a while. To help you have a better grasp on the many choices and menus accessible, read on.

Using technique one is the only option we recommend. The second approach would be a quick and straightforward solution. This means that you must maintain track of two accounts. You’ll have to re-do everything, including increasing the number of viewers. There are several factors you need to keep in mind while deciding on a username.