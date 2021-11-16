How To Find Wifi Password On Chromebook

Chromebooks are a new type of laptop that uses Chrome OS. It is a Google-developed OS and offers Google cloud and many other built-in software, and the best part is the data security.

These laptops have slowly developed from good laptops to the best and most sought-after laptops in the work and education department.

In the past, have you ever lost the password to a wi-fi network? Anyone may become a victim. You can access the forgotten or unknown wi-fi password on your Chromebook through some simple and easy steps.

When you connect to any network, your Chromebook automatically saves the wifi password for that network. The saved passwords can be accessed in your history

.Although you need some programming knowledge, following the instructions below step-by-step will let you extract the password with no problems.

To Find A Wifi Password On Chromebook Isn’t A Piece Of Cake It Requires Some Skills.

So here are some simple steps that can help you to get to your required task.

Firstly, you have to enter developer mode and then get the password from the Crosh shell. Let’s see how

1. Enter Developer Mode On Chromebook

Rooting an Android smartphone or jailbreaking an iOS device is quite similar to using Chromebook Developer mode. The ability to execute alternative commands, install third-party applications, and otherwise personalize your Chromebooks is available after you’ve reached this level of Chromebook customization.

➢ Press Esc, Refresh, and Power Button simultaneously.

➢ Press Ctrl + D on the first screen.

Press Enter on the second screen.

The whole process can take 10-20 minutes. Note that entering the developer mode will powerwash the Chromebook, restoring it to the factory setting

2. Get the password in Chromebook Crosh shell

Press Ctrl+Alt+T to enter Crosh shell. Type the following:

Shell

Sudo su

cd home/root

Is

You should get a code string that you have to copy. Then type cd and paste the string there > Enter. Type more shill/shill.profile. Passphrase=rot47: followed by certain random text that may be found anywhere underneath your network name. Decrypt the text using the following: echo > your text here | tr ‘!-~’ ‘P-~!-O’. You will get your WiFi password.

How To Get Wifi Password On Chrome Os Without Developer Mode?

The Chromebook and Google privacy and security settings are rugged. Protection of user data is the topmost priority for them.

For these reasons accessing a wi-fi password on a Chromebook without entering the develop mode is not possible. So the only way to see the saved wifi passwords is through this way.

FINAL VERDICT

As we discussed all steps and codes above to get the wifi password on Chromebook. you can easily find the password by using this guide, That’s all, and you will have the Wi-Fi password on the screen.