How Joanna Jedrzejczyk Combats Her Controversial Breast Implants

The boob job that Joanna Jedrzejczyk underwent in 2018 has been making the headlines ever since. The Polish professional mixed martial artist and former Muay Thai kickboxer has been spotted on several Instagram snaps.

Fans are surprised because her breast size was quite small in her early years on the UFC women’s strawweight circuit. Although she is not open about the procedure, fans believe that it must have been a very common procedure.

The actress has been open about her recent boob job, but some of her fans are concerned about how she’ll make weight in the future.

Several weeks ago, she posted an image of herself wearing a protective chemical mask next to her opponent Zhang Weili. It’s unclear if Joanna will gain weight after the procedure, but she has struggled with weight loss in the past.

Early Life:

While it’s unclear whether Joanna Jedrzejczyk boob job was done before the octagon bout, she will likely weigh in for the second time on Friday in Las Vegas. The UFC has strict weight guidelines that must be met before a fighter can compete.

As the strawweight champion, it is important to make weight. Otherwise, she will risk losing her purse or having the fight cancelled.

Is it Natural:

The procedure is a natural one, but it’s not the best choice for anyone who is trying to gain weight. While Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s boob job isn’t a permanent solution, it may be an option for someone else in the ring. She is a former strawweight champion and has been a heavyweight champion in the UFC.

Truth to be Told:

In her last fight, Jedrzejczyk had a boob job done. The MMA world’s top female fighter has had breast implants in the past.

She is the first woman to have a boob job at a MMA tournament. In addition, she is one of the only women to be able to compete for the strawweight title in her division.

Is she a champion:

While she is not a champion yet, there is a lot to look forward to in the near future. The UFC’s new promotion is a great place for amateurs to start a career. It has also led to several notable changes in the sport.

Until recently, MMA fighters have not been able to get a boob job. In this case, it’s a good thing that she’s regaining her confidence by undergoing the surgery.