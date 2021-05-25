How Fashion Nova teamed up with Lauren London to support Dreamers Youth’s initiatives

Fashion Nova, a global fast-fashion brand, and Lauren London, a famous American actress, have one thing in common, their commitment towards supporting and empowering women.

During the month of March, women’s history month, Lauren partnered with Fashion Nova in the Women on Top initiative, a philanthropic initiative launched under the Fashion Nova Cares program to empower women. This initiative focused on supporting and empowering women by giving female-led and women-focused institutions, organizations, and foundations grants, scholarships, and donations. The total donations were $1M where each recipient was to walk away with $25,000 or more.

One of the beneficiaries of Fashion Nova and Lauren’s teamed efforts was Dreamers Youth, a non-profit foundation that helps kids of all races from marginalized communities improve their creative sense by exposing them to many creative fields.

This foundation received donations amounting to $50,000. This donation was made in honor of the late Nipsey Hussle, an American rapper who was shot dead on March 31, 2019.

Through an Instagram post, Lauren said, “Today I recognize the work of @babyyhairz and @djosh_kosh who will receive a $50,000 donation to their foundation @dreamersyouth.” She further added, “May they continue to bring mentorship, empowerment, and healing to the youth of our marginalized communities.”

Acknowledging the donation, Samantha (Nipsey Hussle’s sister), who runs the initiative, thanked the duo through an IGTV video where she said, “Thank you to Lauren. Thank you to Fashion Nova Cares for stepping up and supporting me, and my endeavors, and what I’m doing. Because these children are our future. They matter the most. I am so passionate about this. I just want to be the person that the little girl in me needed a long time ago.”