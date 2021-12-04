How Does Paramount Plus Work With Playstation Consoles?

The PS4 version of paramount plus/ps4 is currently only available. With that in mind, we’ll go over how to get this app up and running in the following section.

Begin by subscribing to Paramount Plus (1-month trial) .

. The rest of the process can be completed on your PS4 .

. Select the search option in the PlayStation Store app .

. Now open the overview screen for ‘Paramount Plus,’ which you can find by searching for it.

which you can find by searching for it. Please click the left-hand side button to download and install this application.

this application. Launch paramount plus/ps4 from the Library > Apps menu .

. The app can be accessed by following the on-screen instructions. It’s done!

Is It Possible To Watch Paramount+ In 4k And Hdr On Playstation?

Yes, PlayStation consoles can stream and watch Paramount Plus in 4K. Keep in mind, however, that you’ll need the proper equipment to make this setup work. Only the PlayStation 4 Pro is capable of 4K streaming. As a standard PlayStation 4, it is capable of displaying 1080p video.

Let’s not forget that you also need a high-speed Internet connection and a 4K TV. For 4K Ultra HD streaming, a 30Mbps Internet connection is recommended.

On PlayStation consoles, that’s all you need to know about how to get Paramount Plus.

What Extras Are Included In The Paramount Plus Subscription?

Up to three devices

It is possible to stream on three different devices at once with Paramount Plus.

To Put It Another Way: Parental Controls

Parents can assign a rating based on the age of their children and the content they are allowing them to see. The account holder controls these profiles, so your kids can’t change them independently.

DirecTV Stream, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV all have parental control features.

All CBS All Access exclusives, including The Stand, Star Trek: Picard, The Good Fight, Why Women Kill, Tooning Out the News, and Star Trek: Discovery, will continue to be available on Paramount+, as will all other CBS All Access content.

There are more than 10,000 episodes on TV Shows Paramount+, which includes the majority of shows that have aired on CBS in the last few years; most and reality shows like Survivor and The Amazon Race are a part of this category.

A sampling of some of your favorite classic shows can be found on the service, which includes Twin Peaks and Star Trek: The Next Generation, as well as I, Love Lucy and Cheers.

Movies

However, Paramount+ has a growing collection of movies like the Rocky films, but there are better services if you’re looking for classic and new-release films, as well.

Kids Paramount+ has made a significant investment in children’s programming. On-demand and live content from Nickelodeon’s Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run is a triumph. Also, next year, the service plans to add over 1,000 episodes of children’s television shows, including Danger Mouse, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatball, and Inspector Gadget.

Is Paramount Plus Compatible With The Following Playstation Consoles?

Currently, Paramount Plus is only available for PlayStation 4 consoles, according to current information. Even though the PlayStation 5 was released just a few months ago, we’re sure this news comes as a surprise.

You should also be aware that Paramount Plus will replace CBS All Access, which is still unavailable on the PlayStation 5.

CONCLUSION

Streaming Paramount Plus on the PS4 is available immediately, but on the PlayStation 5, you can simply avoid it. Those who don’t have a PS5 can merely use their TV to stream the app instead of the PS5.

In addition, there won’t be a need to purchase a screen mirroring app. Exactly why the app hasn’t made it to the PS5 after a year of release is still a mystery to everyone. There is at least one method of watching Paramount Plus on your PS5 at this point if you ever want to. It’s not ideal, but at least it’s better than nothing.