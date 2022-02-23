How Can You Copy and Paste Instagram Captions and Comments?

On both Android and iOS, you cannot duplicate the description of an Instagram post by default. If you want to copy a remark, you won’t be able to.

However, with a little help from OCR technology, you can rapidly duplicate an Instagram post’s caption or remark. The next step is how to copy Instagram comments or remarks.

How to Replicate an Instagram Post or Comment

You may duplicate Instagram comments plus captions on your cellular telephone using these ways.

Method 1: Make Use Of A Mobile Browser

A browser program like Chrome may be used on an iPhone, iPad, or Android phone in order to copy a remark or a caption seen on Instagram (and tablet). It’s as simple as opening the post or remark on Instagram first, tapping the three-dot menu icon in the upper right, and then selecting “copy link”.

To do this, launch Chrome on your phone and then press the address bar in the Chrome app. Add the URL there. Otherwise, you may hold the address bar down while tapping and selecting ‘Paste’ to paste the link you just copied. The URL may be loaded by tapping the arrow button at the bottom right of the keyboard.

In Chrome, the Instagram picture will appear how it was meant to be seen. To go to the rest of the caption, click the “More” button on the caption. Select any text inside the caption by tapping and holding on it.

Now, use the two buttons at the beginning and end of the chosen text to expand the selection.

When you’ve picked the text you want to copy, tap the little popup bar that appears and choose “Copy.” It’s now been stored in the memory of your device. All you have to do now is copy and paste it into a new Instagram post.

Instagram doesn’t allow you to copy a comment’s text, and on the Internet browser, therefore this hack won’t work. As a result, you may replicate a remark on Instagram using one of the two techniques outlined below (#2 or #2).

Method 2: On Your Phone, Use Chrome’s Desktop Site Mode

To get around the fact that the mobile internet version of Instagram does not allow us to copy and paste a remark, we may ask Chrome the open Instagram in its desktop mode, which will allow us to copy a comment from a desktop browser. We no longer need a computer to copy and paste a remark. Let’s get into the nitty-gritty of this.

First, open the Instagram app on your phone and copy the post URL. Then, use technique #1 to open in Chrome on your phone and copy a caption that way. Next, hit the three-dot menu button at the top right-hand corner of your phone and choose ‘Desktop Site’ from the options.

Allow Instagram posts to load in desktop mode in Chrome. In addition to the caption, you may now choose to edit the content of a remark. To read a post, just tap on it. In order to read the smaller letters, you may pinch to zoom in.

To choose a word, just tap & hold on it. You’ll now be able to make your selections. To pick all of the text in a caption, expand the caption’s chosen text. To transfer the selected text to your phone’s clipboard, just press the ‘Copy’ button.

Paste it into a new Instagram post to use it. In your post, press and hold the text you want to paste, and then tap ‘Paste’ to paste it over.

As for copying a remark, after opening the post, scroll down the post’s text to see all the comments. Locate the remark you want to duplicate. To copy the whole remark, select all of the text by holding down the ‘Shift’ key and then tapping ‘Copy.’

You may now paste the comment’s text from your device’s clipboard. To paste the content into a new remark, follow the steps outlined in the following tutorial.

Method 3: Make Use Of A Pc’s Desktop Browser

There are no limits on copying captions and remarks from your favorite Instagram photos using Instagram Web, so you may do just that. Go to the Instagram website on your PC inside a browser like Chrome and Safari, choose a post or remark, highlight the area you would like to copy, then hit ‘Copy’.

Fourth-generation optical character recognition (OCR) software for your smartphone

If you’re up for a challenge, consider using OCR technology to achieve your goals. A little more work is required, but it’s definitely worth it in the long run.

Optional: We’ll scan this screenshot and copy the text that appears there from there. You may do this by increasing the text size on your phone so that the text in the screenshot is larger and more readable.

Open Instagram on your phone. Navigate to the Instagram post whose caption you want to copy. Simply click on the remark you’d want to copy. The caption or remark you wish to copy is shown on the screen. Go to the Android Photos app and start taking photos. You may access the picture you just captured by tapping on it in the Android Photos app. The caption or remark should be able to be seen., In the bottom row, you’ll see a Google Lens button you may click on now. Google’s AI, Tap on the Download text button once you’ve picked the text you want to copy. Tip: Tap the Translation button to translate the chosen text. Or, if you prefer, you can just type in the search term in the Google search bar.

Is There a Way To Copy Text Using a Different App?

When we need to copy text from a picture, we use the Google Photos app. If you don’t have the Google Picture viewer or don’t want to install it, you may use any other software that can accomplish the job.

Adobe Scan, which can be purchased from the Tool Store and Play Store, is an alternative app for scanning text from a picture.

On a PC, visit an OCR website.

If scanning a screenshot using Cloud Storage or Adobe Scan is too much of a hassle for you, use onlineocr.net as an alternative. Caption text may be copied without the requirement for an app.

Instagram Caption Copy And Paste

Upload your screenshot (first, transfer it from your phone to your PC) and it will automatically extract relevant caption text for you. You may use this text in your Instagram post by copying it and pasting it in.

How To Include Text Into an Instagram Caption or Remark

Using the paste function on your device, you can quickly and simply paste the caption or remark from the example above into a new Instagram post or comment.

How To Insert a Caption Into an Image

Open Instagram on your phone. To start a new post, use the + button. Simply take a picture, add an effect, and then hit Next in the upper right corner to continue.

Adding a caption is as easy as holding down the “Write a caption” area while tapping on it, then selecting “Paste” from the pop-up menu. You may copy and paste your caption here. To publish a new Instagram post, just tap the ‘Share’ button.

This approach works on any Android smartphone or tablet, including the iPhone, iPad, Samsung, OnePlus, and others.

How Do I Add a Comment To a Post?

Open Instagram on your phone. You may leave a remark on any Instagram post you’d like. Make sure you’ve selected “Paste” by pressing and holding the area where you want to add a remark. When you’re ready to share your thoughts, just hit the ‘Post’ button.