How Can Someone Be Alive After the Fall Video

Many people’s faith in God is strengthened and bolstered by reading the Bible. However, some aspects have remained a mystery up until this point. Numerous riddles are connected with the end times, and many experts predict that a third-world conflict would usher in the apocalypse.

We can all predict what will happen if war breaks out based on the existing military technology displayed by the world’s most powerful nations. According to the Bible prophecy and Alive After The Fall, the United States will be destroyed. It was authored by Alexander Cain, a professor of theology and history at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock.

Even though the United States of America has such an enormous impact on the world, Alexander Cain found it unusual that it wasn’t mentioned once in the Bible. This piqued his curiosity in ancient history and the Bible. He discovered that the United States is the biblical Babylon that will be destroyed at some point in the future. Alive After the Fall, what is it, and what are its advantages? YIn the following review, you may see what other people think about this program.

When an apocalypse ravages the United States of America in the future, Alive After the Fall is a handbook to survival. A lot closer than most people think the end is, says Alexander; the author uses an easy-to-follow format, and language can. He predicts that Russia will deliver the first surprise blow to the United States in the form of an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) that explodes 20 miles in the air. All electrically powered devices will be destroyed. Four renowned prophets in the scriptures predicted EMP attacks on the United States to bring the country to a standstill.

Electricity is an essential part of the American economy, and we all know it. In reality, electricity is crucial to every area of the economy, including industry, food processing, transportation, commerce, and educational institutions. Because of this, if the power goes out, the vast majority of Americans will be affected. There will be a shortage of food, a lack of medical treatment, and a significant loss of employment due to the power outage. United States citizens will be in a condition of shock and fear.

However, Alive After The Fall has provided proven survival methods for individuals committed to surviving the calamity that will hit America. The purpose of this initiative is to assist people in preparing for the inevitable disaster that will strike the United States at some point in the future.

You can imagine what life would be like if you didn’t have access to cable TV, smartphones, refrigeration, or hospitals. Of course, it will be difficult and discouraging, and Alexander has already forewarned that this awful occurrence will occur shortly. Because not everyone will survive the post-apocalyptic age, there is no guarantee that anyone will. In contrast, individuals who wisely purchase this program and follow the author’s instructions will be fortunate and will thrive during an EMP attack on the United States of America.

Is There Anything Else In Alive After The Fall?

If you purchase this training, you and your family will learn how to survive an EMP attack. This show has explored a variety of subjects, including:

A list of the five electrical gadgets you should have on hand in the event of an EMP attack.

Protecting your car’s engine in the event of an electromagnetic pulse attack can be done in a few simple steps.

Techniques For Extending The Shelf Life Of Medications And Food

Using these practical recommendations, how to build a Faraday cage to protect five critical electrical items from an EMP attack. You can make this cage in less than 20 minutes if you follow the author’s instructions.

The following are seven essential medical products that every household should have on hand to help combat disease and keep everyone healthy.

Tips on finding good when This initiative aims to assist people in preparing care and a practical cooking method without gas or power are provided.

It also includes two additional reports, which you’ll receive for free when purchasing Alive After the Fall. You can learn to survive another nuclear assault by reading The Fallout: surviving the next nuclear attack. In the second bonus, Chemical Attack Survival, you’ll learn how to make your survival gear out of everyday household items like baking soda and vinegar.

Alive After The Fall’s Advantages

Basic yet highly influential are the methods of self-sufficiency advocated here.

No money will be required from you to implement the survival skills outlined in this program. The methods of self-sufficiency outlined in this guide are straightforward but extremely powerful. The majority of the items outlined in this guide may be found for a very reasonable price, either at home or in your neighborhood store.

The author’s suggestions are simple to put into action.

For Alive After The Fall’s recommendations to work, you don’t need to be a survivalist expert at all. An easy-to-follow format and language are used by the author.

An unconditional 60-day refund policy is included.

If you’re not satisfied with Alive After The Fall, you can return it and get a full refund within two months of purchase.

Any Calamity Can Benefit

The information presented in this lecture is applicable in various emergencies, not just EMP attacks. In the event of a natural disaster, such as an earthquake or flood, they can be employed to survive and even thrive.