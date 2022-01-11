Geoff Tracy Net Worth and Personal Life

While the exact amount of Geoff Tracy’s net worth is unknown, it is believed to be close to $100 million. Tracey started his career by working as a cook at a cafeteria. After graduating from Georgetown University, he worked as a chef for several different restaurants. Later, he opened his own restaurant, Hank’s Tavern and Eats, in Washington, D.C. He also has a brother and is a business partner with him. His wife, Grace, is a digital print and television writer who is also in the food industry. Currently, Geoff Tracy and his wife have three children and live in New York City. Despite not winning awards, Geoff Tracy is well known for his social media presence.

Personal Life:

In 2007, Tracy married Norah O’Donnell, a television journalist and co-anchor of CBS This Morning. In 2003, the couple welcomed twin daughters, Riley Norah and Grace Tracy, into the world. Eventually, the couple married and had three children together, including a son named Geoff Jr. and a daughter named after late journalist Tim Russert. After marrying O’Donnell, Geoff inherited a million dollars from his business and spent the next several years working for television.

Career:

Family Life:

Salary And Net Worth:

Hobbies and other details:

Besides his restaurants, Geoff Tracy also has his own book series. He co-authored Baby Love, which became a New York Times Best Seller in 2009. The author’s net worth is not known, but his books have a combined value of $8 million. He is a member of the YPO, and he is the Network Officer of the organization. His books on food and nutrition are published by St. Martin’s Press.

Personal Details:

Tracey is an active member of the Washington, DC, community. He serves as the vice-chairman of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington and contributes to over 150 charities annually. In addition to his restaurant career, he also has several other interests. He lives in a house with his wife and three children. He purchased the property in Wesley Heights, Washington, D.C., in 2010. The property is located on a hilltop overlooking the city.

Geoff Tracy is a well-known restaurateur who opened his first restaurant in Hyattsville, MD, in the year 2000. The restaurant has two levels of seating, and its name is Chef Geoff’s Tavern. He also has a popular YouTube channel. As a result, his net worth has been increasing steadily. While the exact amount of his restaurant business is uncertain, his restaurant’s popularity is on the rise.