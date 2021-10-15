Five Ways Playing Online Casino is Better than the Real Thing

Online casino Vs Land-based casinos.

Since online casinos have become more and more popular over the years, and their popularity is constantly increasing, some would like to argue as to whether online casinos are really better than the real-life land-based casinos we have been living with for the most part of gambling existence.

The argument has traction, and both sides have many good points. Land-based casinos give you the aesthetic, the mood, and all the twinkling lights and exciting sounds, whereas online casinos don’t. Land-based casinos are also less accessible, and so you are less likely to spend all day playing their games. However, online casinos have much to say for themselves, and they can be argued to be better. It is not like online means fake anymore, and you can play blackjack for real money online.

We are entering an age where online doesn’t mean unreal anymore, so, what do online casinos have that land-based casino just don’t?

#1. Security.

One of the biggest factors that online casinos have going for them is the security factor. Online casinos are recommended for increased levels of security. Since the emergence of these online platforms, players can enjoy the high safety of financial and personal information. This is all possible thanks to SSL encryption technology, which keeps your information safe from third parties.

#2. Ease of access.

Let’s not ignore the ease of access in the online world. Where before you would need to travel to your local casino to get your gamble on, now you basically have a mini-casino in your pocket whenever you have your phone with you.

You no longer have to even get dressed to gamble, hell, you could gamble in the bath if you wanted to, no one will stop you. It is so much easier and so much simpler than it just offers more comfort.

And for the busy souls who have little to no time to gamble as they wish, online casinos offer them the ability to fit it in wherever they can. You can even play a quick game of blackjack while you’re on the train during your morning commute.

#3. E-wallets and cryptocurrencies.

One thing people may often forget is a benefit to online casinos is the ability to use the online world to its very full. Since e-Wallets and cryptocurrencies became a thing, same-day withdrawals at casinos are not such a rarity. Fast payouts have not always been a thing, and many couldn’t do this due to restrictions, and so many still preferred land-based casinos. Yet, with this new technology, more and more traditional casino players are joining those of us in the online world, simply because we get our pay-outs faster, and we have more payment options.

#4. Variety.

Let’s not forget the variety that is found online. A land-based casino can only offer as many games as they can fit in their venue, whereas an online casino has no need for physical space, and they will be able to fit as many games onto their site as they want. This means that if you are a big fan of the slots, you do not need to wait for a machine to be free, there will be plenty.

You will rarely need to wait to play blackjack, roulette, or poker. There is always space available. In a society that wants it all and wants it now, online casinos know how to give us what we want.

#5. Bonuses.

Land-based casinos lack the features of bonuses. These can be very tempting, though it is always worth checking the terms and conditions. Having bonuses that reward you for loyalty, considering a site, or reaching a particular goal makes the gaming even more endearing.

Why bother going to a land-based casino that has no bonuses when you can play online and get an extra few bucks to play with just for being loyal?